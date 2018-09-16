米下院議長、政治的「縁故主義」を非難　Paul Ryan decries political ‘tribalism’ in remarks at open of Reagan Institute’s D.C. office

編集局 2018/9/16 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

ライアン下院議長は13日、ワシントンで行われたロナルド・レーガン大統領財団分室の開所式で演説を行い、中国と縁故主義を激しく非難した。

ライアン氏は「レーガン主義が改めて求められている。とりわけ、賢明な政治は、開放的で野心的であることを示す必要がある。今、米国は苦境の中でじっと耐えている状態だ」と述べた。

ライアン氏は、縁故主義を終わらせ、米国例外主義に誇りを持つことが国内的にも、国際的にも必要だと訴えた。

国内に関してライアン氏は、分断を招く政治を排することが、選挙を勝つための鍵となると主張した。間もなく行われる中間選挙については、減税など立法の問題に焦点を合わせ、有権者を揺さぶるためのスキャンダルには触れない意向であることを明らかにした。

国外の課題については、自由貿易の必要性を強調、国際社会で強まる中国の影響力に米国らしく立ち向かうべきだと訴えた。

米国にとってアジアの競合国である中国の台頭に対抗するためにライアン氏は、軍事と貿易双方での関係の再構築を続けることが必要だと強調。米国はカナダ、メキシコ、欧州の貿易相手国と協力して、中国の経済的覇権争いに対抗し、国際的ルールに則った関係に引き入れなければならないと訴えた。

ライアン氏は、共産党一党支配の中国は米国の経済的覇権に対抗し、世界中で自由と民主主義にとって脅威となっていると警告した。先進国が、中国と連携したり、中国のリードに従う道を選べば、反資本主義、反自由主義の思想が拡散する可能性がある。

ライアン氏は「中国が米国を追い越すのを許すことは可能だ。だが、ロナルド・レーガンがしたように、米国がリードすることも可能だ」と述べた。

レーガン財団のワシントン分室長、ロジャー・ザクハイム氏は、政治的、経済的自由の課題に精力的に取り組むとともに、レーガン元大統領の政治哲学を首都ワシントンに広く知らしめる意向を表明した。

ザクハイム氏はワシントン・タイムズに対し「レーガン大統領が在任中に執務室に座り、世界的だけでなく国内的にも特に推進したかったことは、自由の重要性を広く伝えることだった。指導者、選挙で選ばれた公職者らに、今日の問題に取り組み、第40代大統領が残してくれたものを生かすよう働き掛けていきたい」と述べた。

ザクハイム氏は、ライアン氏が「レーガンの世界の信奉者」であり、その基本原則に忠実だと指摘、財団として、ライアン氏がワシントンでの財団の取り組みに参加することを望んでいることを表明した。

ライアン氏は、共和党を象徴する政治家レーガン氏をたたえるとともに、第40代大統領の政治思想が今後も、米国の政治家をいかに導いていくべきかについて語った。

「レーガン大統領は、正しい道を指し示した。それは、力による平和、成長を目指す経済的、道徳的なリーダーシップだ。これらは新しいものではない。必要とされているのは、大きな志を持ち、大胆に進む意欲を改めて持つことだ」とライアン氏は訴えた。

（９月13日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan blasted China and tribalism in a speech on Thursday to kick off the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute’s new office in Washington D.C.

“Of all the times we need Reaganism again is to show that inclusive aspirational politics is smart politics,” he said at the Reagan Institute’s inaugural event. “And right now we’re talking a little bit on the chin these days.”

Mr. Ryan said the end of tribalism and pride in American exceptionalism is needed domestically and internationally.

On the domestic front, the speaker argued that avoiding divisive politics is the key to winning elections. For the upcoming midterms, he said Republicans plan on focusing legislative issues, like the tax cut agenda, rather than scandals to sway voters to their side.

Regarding concerns abroad, Mr. Ryan touted free trade and the American spirit to challenge China’s growing grip on the international community.

To counter the rise of America’s Asian rival, Mr. Ryan emphasize the need to continue rebuilding both the military and trade relationships. He said the U.S. needs a united front with Canada, Mexico and European trade allies to confront China’s economic power plays in order to get them to play by international rules.

He warned that with communist China’s challenge to U.S. economic dominance comes a threat to freedom and democracy across the world. If industrial nations choose to partner and follow China’s lead, it will be able to spread anti-capitalistic and illiberal ideas.

“We can allow China to overtake us,” he said, “Or we can do as Ronald Reagan did. We can choose to lead.”

Roger Zakheim, the director of the Reagan Institute’s Washington branch, said the institute plans on wading into the issues of political and economic freedom as they promote former President Reagan’s political philosophy in the nation’s capital.

So much of what President Reagan did in the presidency, in his seat in the Oval Office, was to promote globally but also at home, was to promote the importance of liberty, of freedom,” he told The Washington Times. “We going to look to engage leaders, elected officials and others to wrestle with the problems of today and draw from the legacy of our 40th president.”

Mr. Zakhiem said the Institute wanted Mr. Ryan to launch their work in D.C. because he was “a disciple of the world of Reagan” committed to a set of principles.

In honor of the Republican icon, Mr. Ryan pointed out how the 40th president’s policy ideas could continue to guide American politicians.

“President Reagan charted the right course － it’s peace through strength, pro-growth economy, clear moral leadership. It is not a new formula,” Mr. Ryan said, “What we need is a new willingness to think big and go bold.”

September 13, 2018