米特別代表「シリア撤収でイランが勢力を増すことはない」　Iran envoy Brian Hook says Syria troop pullout will not empower Tehran

編集局 2019/10/19 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

トランプ大統領のシリア北部からの米軍撤収決定で、イランへの最大限の圧力が弱まることはない―国務省の特使が１６日、上院委員会でイランとの対立に関してこう証言した。

イランは、シリアのアサド大統領を軍事的に支援してきた。アサド政権軍は、米軍特殊部隊の撤収後わずか数日で、シリアのクルド支配地域に入った。イラン担当特別代表のブライアン・フック氏は、悲観的な質問が相次ぐ中、「シリアに関する大統領の決定で、米国のイラン政策、その有効性が変わることはない」と主張した。

フック氏が上院外交委員会で証言する一方で、トランプ氏は、トルコが進める軍事侵攻を軽視し、記者団に対して「トルコがシリアに入れば、それはトルコとシリアの問題だ」と述べた。「これは、たくさんのばかな連中が言っているようなトルコと米国の間の問題ではない」

トランプ氏の決定に議会では超党派で反対の声が上がり、上院議員らは１６日、イランが米軍撤収で有利な位置に就くと警告した。ロムニー上院議員（共和、ユタ州）は、「イランは、トルコのシリア侵攻を見て、満面の笑みを浮かべたと思う」と述べた。フック氏は「イランとの力関係に変化があるとは思っていない」と主張した。

トランプ氏が昨年、２０１５年イラン核合意から離脱したことを受けて、イランと貿易相手国への厳しい制裁に取り組んできたフック氏は、新たに機密解除された情報によると、イランは、トランプ氏が核合意から離脱した後１年半の間に、米国がテロ組織に指定している組織に兵器を移転させたと述べた。「イランは、弾道ミサイル活動を、ヒズボラ、パレスチナのテロ組織、イラクのシーア派民兵など中東の広範囲にわたる協力相手に拡大した。イランがミサイルのシステムと技術の開発を続けているのはもっぱら、地域内の代理組織に輸出するためだ」

しかし、議員らは、シリア危機はイランにとって絶好の機会となると主張している。イランはシリアのアサド大統領を強く支援しており、シリアを、地域内のシーア派の同胞らとイランをつなぐ「陸橋」の一部にしようとしているという見方が支配的だ。グラハム上院議員（共和、サウスカロライナ州）は、「議員になって以来、見てきた中で最悪の失敗だ。イランは指摘されているように国境地域に集まっている。米国が撤収し、油田を放棄すれば、イランが侵入し、油田を掌握する。最大限の圧力の影響は弱まり、イスラエルの友はひどい目に遭うことになる」と非難した。

米国と協力関係にあったクルド人戦闘員らは、撤収を「裏切り行為」と非難した。クルド人勢力は過激派組織「イスラム国」（ＩＳ）との地上戦を主導し、「カリフ国家」を殲滅（せんめつ）させた。外交委員会の筆頭理事ロバート・メネンデス氏は、公聴会後のインタビューで、トランプ氏の突然の撤収表明は、「これまで見た中で最大の国家安全保障をめぐる失敗だ」と強調した。メネンデス上院議員（民主、ニュージャージー州）は、公聴会で「イランとシリアに関して米国の影響力は大きく弱められたことがはっきりした」と指摘した。

（１０月１６日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

President Trump’s decision to pull U.S. troops from northern Syria won’t undercut the administration’s maximum-pressure campaign on Iran, the State Department’s point man on the clash with Tehran told a Senate panel Wednesday.

Iran has been a key military supporter of Syrian President Bashar Assad, whose forces have moved into Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria just days after the U.S. special operations forces withdrew.“The president’s decision with respect to Syria is not going to change our Iran strategy or the efficacy of it,” Brian Hook, the special representative to Iran, insisted in the face of frequently skeptical questioning.

Mr. Hook’s testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman, came just as Mr. Trump dismissed Turkey’s latest moves in the ongoing military offensive in the region and told reporters that “if Turkey goes into Syria, that’s between Turkey and Syria.”“It’s not between Turkey and the United States, like a lot of stupid people would like…you to believe,” he continued.

Mr. Trump’s decision sparked bipartisan opposition on Capitol Hill, and senators warned Wednesday that Tehran was well-positioned to exploit the departure of the Americans.“I presume Iran was smiling ear to ear as Turkey rushed into Syria,” said Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah Republican.“We do not believe that this changes the dynamic with Iran,” Mr. Hook insisted.

The State Department official, who has led the push to impose harsh sanctions on Iran and its trading partners following Mr. Trump’s withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year, said newly declassified information revealed Iran has been transferring weapons to organizations the U.S. considers terrorist groups in the year and a half since Mr. Trump renounced the nuclear accord.“Iran expanded its ballistic missile activities to partners across the region, including Hezbollah, Palestinian terrorist groups and Shia militias in Iraq,” he said. “Iran is continuing to develop missile systems and technologies solely for export to regional proxies.”

But lawmakers said the Syrian crisis represented a real opportunity for Tehran, which has strongly backed Syrian President Bashar Assad and it widely suspected of hoping to use Syria as part of a “land bridge” linking Iran to fellow Shiite communities across the region.“This is the most screwed up decision I’ve seen since I’ve been in congress,” said Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican. Iran is massing at the borders as we speak. If we withdraw all of our forces and abandon the oil fields, Iran will surely go in and seize the oil fields, it will undercut the maximum pressure campaign, and our friends in Israel will be in a world of hurt.”

U.S.-allied Kurdish fighters have criticized the withdrawal as being a “stab in the back” and a “betrayal” after the group had led the ground fight to defeat the Islamic State’s Syria-based “caliphate.”The Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s ranking Democrat said in an interview following the hearing that the president’s abrupt Syria withdrawal is “one of the biggest national security blunders I’ve seen ever made.”Sen. Robert Menendez, New Jersey Democrat, said the hearing “just goes to prove…that we have totally weakened our position as it relates to Iran and Syria.”

October 16, 2019