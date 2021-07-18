米海軍を悩ます造船産業の衰退、中国との競争の足枷に　Degraded shipbuilding industry hobbles Navy

編集局 2021/7/18 対訳ワシントンタイムズ｜北米・中南米

米国の国内造船産業の衰退により、中国、ロシアに対抗できる海軍力を維持できるか、議員から懸念が上がっている。

中国は今や米国を抜き世界最大の海軍を有する。米海軍はより大きな艦隊の建造を推し進めなければならないと、議員たちは党派を超えて一致している。だが、その目標達成の足枷（あしかせ）になっているのが、1990年代中頃から進む国内造船産業の縮小だ。

海軍は現在、原子力型の艦船をメンテナンスする公営造船所を４カ所しか運営していない。通常動力型の艦船の建造とメンテナンスを行うことが認められた民間造船所は約20カ所だ。

これに対し、中国はランド研究所の推計で、海軍や民間の船舶を支援する造船所を1200以上運営している。

「過去25年間で、海軍に原子力潜水艦や空母を供給する造船所の数が３分の２以上も減少した。残る造船所も65％以上がそこで製造される艦船の唯一の供給源になっている」。上院軍事委員会のジャック・リード委員長（ロードアイランド州選出、民主党）とジェームズ・インホフ共和党筆頭理事（オクラホマ州選出）は、米海軍協会の機関誌「プロシーディングス」でこう主張した。

造船産業の衰退は冷戦終結から始まり、米軍とそれを支える産業基盤の縮小をもたらした。

「新たな大国間競争の時代に入り、中国や程度は低いがロシアからの脅威が増大していることを認識している今、産業基盤の統合により、艦船建造を劇的に増加させたり、それどころか船の修理を劇的に増加させるための範囲や規模が不足している」。元海軍大佐で安全保障コンサルタント会社テレマス・グループのジェリー・ヘンドリックス副社長は、こう語った。

海軍は2018年国防権限法に基づき、艦隊を現在の297隻から355隻に増やす目標に向かって少しずつ進んできた。同法は拡大する中国海軍に対抗する意味合いもあった。マイケル・ギルデー海軍作戦部長は最近の下院軍事委員会公聴会で、355隻の目標は海軍予算を10年以上、4.1％ずつ増やすという想定に基づいていると指摘した。

伸び幅がインフレ率に満たない今年の予算案は、15隻を退役させ、調達予算を９％近く減らすことを要求しており、結果的に艦船数は差し引きマイナスになる。海軍は長期的投資にコミットしていないというシグナルを産業界に送る結果になったと、ヘンドリックス氏は述べた。

ヘンドリックス氏によると、ハンティントン・インガルス・インダストリーズやバス鉄工所などの造船企業には現在、１年間に約１隻を建造する能力があるが、1980年、90年代はその３倍を建造することができた。海軍が投資を続けるという強いシグナルがなければ、これらの企業には生産拡大のインセンティブが働かないという。

「どの企業も海軍予算を見て、熟練労働者の雇用を増やし、生産能力を最大化させる投資はしないだろう」とヘンドリックス氏。「とにかく政府が拡大に真剣だという強力なシグナルがない」

リード、インホフ両氏は、予測可能性が造船産業を拡大、安定させるカギだと指摘した。

両氏は「海軍の指示がなければ、生産ラインは中断され、労働者はレイオフされ、業者は受注がなくなり、造船所は縮小・閉鎖される。これは驚くべきことではない」と主張。「これは海軍が必要な時に生産ラインを復旧させたり、造船所を再開させることができないことを意味し、将来の国防総省と海軍の指導者が敵を抑止し、打ち負かすことができる艦隊を建造する能力が制限されるということだ」

（７月13日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

America’s dwindling domestic shipbuilding industry has lawmakers worried about the Navy’s ability to keep up with China and Russia.

Now that China has surpassed the U.S. to have the world’s largest navy, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle agree that the service must make strides toward building a larger fleet. Reaching the goal, however, is hobbled by a domestic shipbuilding industry that has been in decline since the mid-1990s.

The Navy currently operates just four public shipyards tasked with maintaining the nuclear-powered fleet and roughly 20 private shipyards certified to build and maintain the service’s conventionally powered ships.

China, by comparison, operates more than 1,200 shipyards to support its navy and commercial fleets, according to an estimate by the Rand Corp.

“Over the past 25 years, the number of Navy shipbuilding suppliers for nuclear-powered submarines and aircraft carriers dropped by more than two-thirds, and more than 65% of remaining suppliers are the single- or sole-source for their product,” Senate Armed Services Committee Chairman Jack Reed, Rhode Island Democrat, and Sen. James M. Inhofe of Oklahoma, the committee’s top Republican, recently wrote in the U.S. Naval Institute’s periodical Proceedings.

The shipbuilding industry’s decline dates to the end of the Cold War, which led to a smaller U.S. military and a reduced supporting industrial base.

“Now that we’re in a new era of great power competition, and where we recognize that we have a growing threat from China and to a lesser extent, Russia, this consolidation of the industrial base has left us with a lack of scope and scale, in order to sort of dramatically increase shipbuilding, or for that matter dramatically increase ship repair,” said Jerry Hendrix, a retired Navy captain and vice president of security consulting firm Telemus Group.

The Navy has been inching toward a 355-ship goal, up from its current fleet of 297 ships, under the 2018 National Defense Authorization Act. The legislation was partly intended to counter China’s growing navy. Adm. Michael Gilday, chief of naval operations, said at a recent House Armed Services Committee hearing that the 355-ship goal was predicated on an assumption of 4.1% top-line growth in the Navy budget over 10 years.

Faced with a proposed top line that lags inflation, this year’s proposed budget called for decommissioning 15 ships and reducing procurement by close to 9%, resulting in a net decline. The result, Mr. Hendrix said, is a signal to the industry that the Navy is not committed to long-term investment.

Mr. Hendrix said shipbuilders such as Huntington Ingalls Industries and Bath Iron Works, which now can produce about one ship per year, could produce three times that number in the 1980s and 1990s. Those companies, he said, don’t have an incentive to increase their output without a strong signal from the Navy that it will continue to invest.

“Neither one of those companies, in looking at the Navy’s budget, is going to make the investment in hiring additional trained workforce to maximize their production capacity,” he said. “There simply isn’t a strong enough signal from the government that the government is serious about growing.”

Mr. Reed and Mr. Inhofe say predictability is key to increasing and stabilizing the shipbuilding industry.

“It should be no surprise that without orders from the Navy, production lines will be halted, workers will be laid off, suppliers will not receive task orders, and shipyards will shrink or close,” they wrote. “This means the Navy may not be able to reconstitute a production line or reopen a shipyard if and when desired, thereby limiting the ability to build a fleet with the capability and capacity future Defense and Navy leaders will need to deter and defeat adversaries.”

July 13, 2021