政治色強まる米軍、共産主義批判の宇宙軍中佐を解任　GOP lawmakers concerned over politicized setting at Pentagon

米宇宙軍のマシュー・ローマイアー中佐は、「新マルクス主義に基づく」人種・多様性プログラムが米軍内で影響力を増していると主張する本の執筆や発言をめぐり、司令部から解任された。だが、議会では中佐の強力な擁護者が新たに現れた。上院軍事委員会の共和党幹部だ。

共和党では政治色を強める国防総省の環境を見て懸念を表明する議員が相次いでいるが、ジェームズ・インホフ上院議員（オクラホマ州選出）もその一人だ。国防総省では、バイデン政権以前ならほとんど注目されなかったような保守的、伝統的な発言をした兵士たちが標的にされているようだ。今月のローマイアー中佐の突然の解任は、空軍の監察官が調査を行っている最中だが、ポリティカル・コレクトネス（政治的正当性）や「批判的人種理論」、反保守派の偏見が米軍内で蔓延（まんえん）しているかどうかに疑問を呈した者がどうなるかの見本となった。

「ローマイアー中佐の件をめぐる（空軍の）対応には多くの疑問がある」と、インホフ氏は主張した。「兵士たちは既存の規則や法律の範囲内であれば、マルクス主義を批判すべきであり、そう奨励されるべきだ」

インホフ氏は、思想にかかわらず、兵士たちがすべての米国民と同じ言論の自由を持つことを、議会として明確にする方法を調査し続ける、と語った。

下院軍事委員会のマイク・ロジャース共和党筆頭委員も、インホフ氏の主張に同調した。

「私と共和党の同僚たちは、現役・退役兵士たちから、今は保守的な価値観を持っているだけで軍人としてのキャリアが危うくなるとの声をよく耳にする」と、アラバマ州選出のロジャース氏は語った。

ロイド・オースティン国防長官は就任後すぐさま、米軍内の過激主義が問題だと主張し、新政権の方針について数々のメモや声明を発表した。オースティン氏はトランスジェンダーが軍務に就くことを認めるバイデン氏の方針を支持したほか、気候変動は米国にとって「存亡に関わる脅威」と主張した。また、１月６日の米議会乱入事件で現役の海兵隊員１人と複数の予備兵が逮捕されたことを受け、米軍内でこの問題に対処するため、軍全体に１日の「活動停止」を命じた。

陸軍で従軍牧師を16年間務めるアンドリュー・カルバート少佐は、軍人としてのキャリアが終わる可能性の高い「懲戒通知」を受け取った。トランスジェンダー兵士に関する国防総省の規則変更に反対し、個人のフェイスブックアカウントでそれについてコメントしたためだ。

現在フォートフッド基地に配属されているカルバート少佐は、陸軍の調査により、差別、オンライン上の不祥事、政治的発言に関する国防総省の規則違反で罪を犯したと判断された。信教の自由擁護団体「ファースト・リバティー」のマイク・ベリー弁護士が同少佐の代理人を務めている。

「私が懸念するのは、軍務に就いている、または軍務に就きたいと思っている人たちが信仰を持っている場合、もはや歓迎されないと言われていることだ」。ベリー氏はワシントン・タイムズ氏の取材にこう語った。

別のケースでは、ノースカロライナ州フォートブラッグ基地の陸軍広報担当者が現在、個人的なツイッターページでの最近のコメントをめぐり、陸軍の公式な調査を受けている。コメントは一部から、性差別、女性蔑視と見なされた。

ベリー氏は「精強で能力が高く、即応できる米軍にするためにあらゆることをする必要がある。兵士たちは（言論の自由を保障した）憲法修正第１条でしっかり守られていることを明確にすることが、国家の安全を守るためにわれわれができる最も重要なことの一つだ」と主張した。

（５月26日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier, who was sacked from his command following a book he wrote and comments he made about a growing influence of what he called “neo-Marxist-based” race and diversity programs in the military, has a powerful new ally on Capitol Hill: the senior Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee.

Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma has joined a growing list of GOP lawmakers who say they are concerned they are witnessing an increasingly politicized environment developing in a Department of Defense that seems to target service members making conservative or traditional statements that would have received little attention before the Biden administration. Lt. Col. Lohmeier’s abrupt dismissal earlier this month, which is now being investigated by the Air Force’s own inspector general, is providing Exhibit A for those with questions of whether political correctness, “critical race theory” and anti-conservative biases are finding a home at the Pentagon.

“I have many questions about how the [Air Force] has handled the case of Lt. Col. Matthew Lohmeier,” Mr. Inhofe said. “Members of our military should not only be able to speak out against Marxism, but they should be encouraged to do so － as long as they follow the rules and laws already in place.”

Mr. Inhofe said he will continue looking into ways for the Congress to ensure that service members, regardless of their ideologies, will have the same free speech rights as all Americans.

Rep. Mike Rogers, the ranking GOP member on the House Armed Services Committee, echoed Mr. Inhofe’s remarks.

“My Republican colleagues and I hear regularly from active-duty and retired service members that even holding conservative values is now enough to endanger a service member’s military career,” the Alabama lawmaker said.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin wasted little time pressing the case that extremism in the ranks is a problem and began issuing a number of memos and statements about the policies of the new administration. He backed President Biden’s direction opening up the military to transgender people; called climate change an “existential threat” to the nation, and, following the Jan. 6 riot in the U.S. Capitol where one active duty Marine and a handful of reservists were later arrested, ordered a service-wide one-day “stand-down” to address the problem in the ranks.

Maj. Andrew Calvert, who has been an Army chaplain for 16 years, received a likely career-ending “memorandum of reprimand” because he opposed changing the Defense Department rules on transgender troops and made a comment about it from his personal Facebook account.

An Army investigation concluded Maj. Calvert, currently assigned to Fort Hood, Texas, was guilty of discrimination, online misconduct and violating Defense Department rules regarding political speech. He is being represented by Mike Berry, an attorney with the religious freedom advocacy group First Liberty.

“My concern is that people of faith who are serving or want to serve in our military are being told they are no longer welcome in,” Mr. Berry said in an interview with The Washington Times.

In another case, an Army public affairs officer at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is now facing a formal Army inquiry over a recent comment he made on his personal Twitter page that some people considered sexist and demeaning to women.

“We need to do everything we can to ensure our military is strong, capable and ready. Ensuring our service members have robust First Amendment protections is one of the most important things we can do to protect national security,” Mr. Berry said.

May 26, 2021