隠されているエネルギー税　The hidden energy tax: Biden punishes the ‘ordinary people’ that he claims to care about

編集局 2021/4/14 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

バイデン大統領の“インフラ”「投資計画」の中の気候変動条項は、米国人の世帯に毎年1400㌦の出費を強いることになる。

バイデン氏は先週、２兆6500億㌦の計画に必要な増税の正当化を試みて、「誰かに罰を加えようとしている訳ではない。普通の人々が、カネをだまし取られることにはうんざりしている」と語った。

その思いは、私たちも同じだが、だまし取るのが大統領であり政権であり、その上、用心深く隠されているのだから、なおさらだ。

「インフラ」投資計画の気候変動条項を例に取ってみよう。

戦略国際問題研究所（ＣＳＩＳ）は、バイデン氏の計画の内容を分析して、半分以上（56％）は、「気候変動に対処するものとして理解していい」と結論付けた。予算は８年間で２兆2500億㌦、年間で約3300億㌦となり、毎年、計画の気候変動対策に1800億㌦以上が費やされるということを意味する。

これは多額だろうか。米国には約１億3000万世帯あるので、煎じ詰めると、バイデン氏は気候変動に対処するため、平均して毎年約1400㌦の支払いを各世帯に求めることになる。

驚きの額だ。エネルギーに対する１世帯当たり1400㌦の税金は、すでに困窮している人々――貧困者、高齢者、年金生活者、自治体の諸施設で生活している人々――にとっては多額に思える。

間違えてはいけない。バイデン氏が増税をどのように計画に組み込もうとも、それは究極的には、消費者、納税者、公共料金支払人が支払い、増税、賃下げ、経済成長の低下という負担を負うことになる。つまり、バイデン氏が気を配っていると主張する「普通の人々」だ。

話は2019年２月にさかのぼるが、「米国エネルギー同盟（ＡＥＡ）」の友人らは、有権者になるとみられる全米の1005人を対象に調査を行い、気候変動対処のために毎年、いくらだったら喜んで払うつもりがあるかと尋ねた。回答の平均値は50㌦だった。回答者の３分の１以上が「ゼロ」と答えた。

今年に入って行われた最新の調査では、2019年よりもさらに下がっている。有権者は、政府によるエネルギー価格の上昇に不寛容になっているということだ。

パンデミック（感染症の世界的大流行）や、それに伴って起きている景気後退を考えれば、これは驚くべきことではない。

連邦政府は、すでに、毎年、気候変動に300億㌦費やしている。これは、１世帯当たり年間250㌦弱であり、有権者が喜んで費やすと思われる金額のだいたい５倍から10倍である。

すでに著しく大きくなっている負担の上に、毎年、1400㌦を追加することで、バイデン氏は、彼が気遣っていると主張する「普通の人々」を痛めつけているのである。

（４月11日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

The climate change provisions in President Biden’s “Infrastructure” Plan will cost American households $1,400 each year.

Last Wednesday, Mr. Biden tried to defend raising taxes to help pay for his $2.65 trillion plan, saying he’s “not trying to punish anyone [but he’s] sick and tired of ordinary people being fleeced.”

So are we, especially when the fleecing is done by the president and his administration and especially when it is carefully hidden.

Let’s take the climate change provisions of the “infrastructure” plan for example.

The Center for Strategic and International Studies analyzed the contents of Mr. Biden’s plan and concluded that more than half (56%) “could be understood to address climate change.” Given the plan’s price tag of $2.65 trillion over eight years － or about $330 billion a year － that means that somewhere north of $180 billion would be spent on climate change each and every year of the plan.

Is that a lot? Well, there are about 130 million households in the United States, so when you boil it all down, Mr. Biden would require American households, on average, to pay about $1,400 a year to address climate change.

Yikes. $1,400 a year per household tax on energy seems like a lot, especially for those already struggling － the poor, the elderly, those on fixed incomes and local institutions.

Make no mistake. No matter how Mr. Biden tries to portray the tax increases embedded in his plan, they will all ultimately be paid by consumers, taxpayers or ratepayers － you know, the “ordinary people” Mr. Biden claims to care about － through higher taxes, lower wages or reduced economic growth.

Way back in February 2019, our friends at the American Energy Alliance did a survey of 1,005 nationwide likely voters and asked them how much they would be willing to pay each year to address climate change. The median answer － the one right in the middle of the responses － was $50. More than a third of the respondents said “zero.”

We have seen more recent research from earlier this year that indicates those numbers are actually lower now than they were in 2019; that voters have less tolerance for government-imposed increases in energy prices.

That is not surprising given the pandemic and the associated economic downturn.

The federal government already spends $30 billion each year on climate change. That’s a little less than $250 per household per year, which is somewhere between 5 and 10 times as much as voters seem willing to spend.

By adding $1,400 more each year to that already impressive burden, Mr. Biden is punishing someone － he is punishing the “ordinary people” that he claims to care about.

April 11, 2021