壁の建設停止は「違法」、共和議員が調査要求　‘Unlawful': GOP demands probe into Biden’s border wall halt

2021/3/20 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

バイデン大統領が行政命令で国境の壁建設を中止したことについて、共和党上院議員らが調査を求めている。議員らは１７日、議会が使途を定めた予算の執行を妨害するものであり、「連邦法への露骨は抵触」と主張した。

シェリー・ムーア・カピト上院議員（ウェストバージニア州）ら上院議員４０人が、政府監査院（ＧＡＯ）に調査を要請した。

バイデン氏は、壁建設とは無関係の国防総省の予算から流用された予算に関しては停止する権限を持つが、上院議員らは、議会が壁建設に充てた予算を停止する権限はないと書面で訴えている。

「これらの措置について指摘したい。これは、執行留保管理法（ＩＣＡ）のＧＡＯの解釈とは一致しない。この問題に関する法的意見を要請する。これらの違法行為を直ちに停止させ、国境の秩序を取り戻す措置を取るよう求める」

議員らは、建設中止が「違法」であるばかりか、国境の状況を悪化させ、移民が急増、死者も増えていると主張した。今月に入ってカリフォルニア州で起きた悲惨な事故についても言及している。この事故で、壁の隙間から侵入した１３人の移民が死亡した。

ワシントン・タイムズは２カ月前、大統領と議会の権限に詳しい専門家が、予算の停止は違法の可能性があると指摘したと報じた。

バイデン氏の指示を受け壁の予算の見直しを主導しているマヨルカス国土安全保障長官は１７日、予算執行の再開を勧告することはないと述べた。

マヨルカス氏は、再開を求める議員に「そのつもりは一切ない」と述べた上で、国境警備当局が「総意として」壁建設を支持しているわけではないと強調した。

議会では、古参上院議員のパトリック・リーヒー氏が、バイデン氏の取った措置を擁護した。バーモント州選出の民主党議員リーヒー氏は、国境のフェンスを「虚しい壁」と呼び、バイデン氏には、超党派で議会で承認された予算を停止する権限があると主張した。

予算を管理する歳出委員会の委員長リーヒー氏自身も、壁建設の予算を盛り込んだ複数の予算案に賛成票を投じている。

トランプ前大統領は、２０１６年の選挙戦で、メキシコ国境に壁を建設することを公約の目玉とし、実行した。任期中に約７４０キロの壁を立て、国土安保省は、さらに約４８０キロを建設する計画を立て、予算も獲得していた。

そのうちの多くは、トランプ氏が署名した緊急事態宣言の下で、壁建設とは無関係の国防総省の予算から流用されたものだった。バイデン氏は就任初日に、この緊急事態を解除した。

しかし、議会はこの４年間に、壁建設予算として５０億ドル以上を承認しており、そのうちの多くが執行されておらず、バイデン氏の命令で凍結されている。

（３月１７日）

◆ ◇ ◆

Republican senators requested an investigation into President Biden’s order to pause border wall construction, saying Wednesday that the directive is “a blatant violation of federal law” because it blocks spending Congress specifically authorized.

Led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia, the 40 senators asked the Government Accountability Office to investigate.

While Mr. Biden had the power to cancel some construction being paid for by funds shifted from within unrelated Pentagon accounts, the senators wrote that he did not have the power to block billions of dollars Congress specifically approved for the wall.

“We write regarding these actions. We believe they violated the Impoundment Control Act (ICA), as interpreted by your office, and we request your legal opinion on the matter. Prompt action to end these violations is required to restore order at the border,” the senators wrote.

They called the move “unlawful,” and also argued it’s making the situation at the border worse, with a surge of migrants and a rising death toll among them. They pointed in particular to a horrific crash earlier this month in which 13 migrants who came through a hole in the wall were killed in California.

The Washington Times reported two months ago that experts on presidential and congressional powers said the halt was likely illegal.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who is leading a review of wall funding for Mr. Biden, said Wednesday he won’t recommend the money be restarted.

“No, I will not,” he told a congressman who pressed him on the matter, adding that Border Patrol agents don’t have “unanimity” on their support for the wall.

On Capitol Hill, the Senate’s senior lawmaker, Sen. Patrick Leahy, defended Mr. Biden’s pause. The Vermont Democrat called the barrier a “vanity wall” and said Mr. Biden was right to challenge the money Congress approved on a bipartisan basis.

Indeed Mr. Leahy, now chairman of the Appropriations Committee that oversees funding, has himself voted for multiple spending bills that included wall money.

Former President Donald Trump’s promise to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border was his most iconic vow from the 2016 campaign, and one where he made substantial headway. About 460 miles was erected during his tenure, and Homeland Security had plans, and identified funding, to build about 300 more miles.

Much of that was through money shifted from unrelated Pentagon accounts under a National Emergencies Act declaration Mr. Trump signed. Mr. Biden revoked that emergency proclamation in his first day in office.

But Congress over the last four years approved more than $5 billion specifically for wall construction, and much of that remains unspent － and now locked by Mr. Biden’s pause.

March 17, 2021