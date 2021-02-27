ポンペオ氏、中国のウイルス研究所が世界を脅している　Pompeo: Reckless Chinese virus labs threaten the world

編集局 2021/2/27 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

ポンペオ前米国務長官は、ウイルス研究を行っている中国研究所が複数あり、世界にとって脅威だと指摘、中国政府は新型コロナウイルスの世界的感染に責任があると主張した。

ポンペオ氏と、国務省でアジア政策の立案を担っていたマイルズ・ユ氏はコラムで、「新型コロナが武漢で発生したことを示す証拠は、ほとんどが状況証拠ではあるが、無数にある。その多くは武漢ウイルス研究所（ＷＩＶ）が発生源であることを示している」と指摘した。

「米国では、この研究所に関する懸念が広範囲、超党派に広がっている。バイデン政権は、世界保健機関（ＷＨＯ）による感染拡大の初期段階への調査、とりわけ中国政府による調査員らの作業への干渉に『強い懸念』を持っていることを表明した」

ポンペオ、ユ両氏は、米紙ウォール・ストリート・ジャーナルへの寄稿で、中国はウイルスに「執着」し、実験室での危険な実験を進めており、この１０年間で２０００種近い新ウイルスを発見したと指摘、この数字は、過去２００年間に世界中で発見されたウイルスの数に匹敵すると強調した。

「さらにやっかいなのは、バイオセーフティーに関する党の怠慢だ。世界の保健への悪影響と危険性は非常に大きい。これは武漢発の新型コロナが示している。このような状況を続けることはできない。中国が、基本的な透明性の確保など、世界的なバイオセーフティーの水準を維持できないのならば、世界は、中国共産党の責任を問い、中国政府を罰するべきだ」

ウイルスとＷＩＶをつなげる証拠は、ほとんどが状況証拠だが「無数に」あり、米政府は、ポンペオ氏が国務長官を退任する直前に公表した調査でそう結論付けられている。両氏によると、国務省は２０１８年から公電で、ＷＩＶのバイオセーフティーには問題があると指摘してきた。

公電は、新型コロナが人から人にも感染し、拡大していくことを予測。高度な安全対策を施したＷＩＶの所長が、研究所は人類に恩恵をもたらし得るが、「大惨事につながる」こともあり得ると発言していたことを指摘している。

中国の研究所は、安全基準への技術的なサポートと水準が十分でなく、動物、設備の扱い方も適切でないと批判されている。

中国のブロガーらは、ウイルスを持ったＷＩＶの動物がペットとして売られ、野生動物市場で売られていた可能性もあると指摘してきた。武漢の華南海鮮市場は、新型コロナの感染源の可能性が指摘されている。

さらに、ＷＩＶの生物学者、石正麗氏は、新型コロナに似たコウモリコロナウイルスに関する研究報告を発表しており、研究所でコウモリウイルスの操作が行われていたことにも触れている。石氏は２０１９年にも、重症急性呼吸器症候群（ＳＡＲＳ）に似たコウモリ由来のウイルスの感染爆発が将来中国で起こり得ることも指摘していた。

ポンペオ、ユ両氏は、「当時、ＷＩＶには何万ものコウモリウイルスのサンプルと実験動物が保管されていた」が、中国政府は国際的な監視に抵抗していたと指摘している。

（２月２３日付）

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Chinese laboratories conducting virus research pose a threat to the world and China`s government should be held to account for the global coronavirus pandemic.

“The evidence that the virus came from Wuhan is enormous, though largely circumstantial, and most signs point to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, or WIV, as the source of COVID-19,” Mr. Pompeo stated in an op-ed with Miles Yu, former senior Asia policymaker at the State Department who worked with him.

“In America, concern about the site is now broad and bipartisan,” the two former officials said. “The Biden administration stated that it has `deep concerns’ about the World Health Organization’s investigation into the early days of the pandemic, particularly Beijing’s interference with the investigators’ work.”

China appears “obsessed” with viruses and has engaged in dangerous laboratory manipulation experiments, having discovered nearly 2,000 new viruses in over a decade, Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Yu said in a Wall Street Journal op-ed article, equal to the number of viruses were discovered by the rest of the world over the past 200 years.

“More troubling is the party’s negligence on biosafety,” the two authors wrote. “The costs and the risk to world health are enormous, as evidenced by a novel coronavirus that escaped Wuhan. This situation can’t continue. The world must hold the Chinese Communist Party accountable and punish Beijing if it fails to uphold global biosafety standards, including basic transparency requirements.”

The evidence linking the virus to the Wuhan Institute of Virology is “enormous” although largely circumstantial, U.S. officials concluded in a survey released just before Mr. Pompeo stepped down last month. According to Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Yu, State Department cables from 2018 warned there were biosafety problems at the institute.

The cables predicted that the infection method for the current SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the pandemic, would involve human-to-human transmission. One cable noted that the director of the WIV high-security laboratory warned that the laboratory could benefit humanity but also “lead to a disaster.”

Critics say Chinese laboratories lack technical safety support and standards for safety requirements, while engaging in unsafe handling of lab animals and equipment.

Bloggers in China have reported that virus-carrying animals at the WIV were sold as pets and could be sold to wild animal markets. Wuhan’s Huanan Seaford Market is believed to be another possible source for the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Additionally, WIV virologist Shi Zengli has published a scientific report on bat coronaviruses, like the virus behind Covid, that involved laboratory engineering of bat viruses. Dr. Shi also warned in 2019 that a future outbreak of a SARS-like virus originating from bats would take place in China.

“At the time, WIV housed tens of thousands of bat virus samples and experiment animals,” Mr. Pompeo and Mr. Yu stated, noting that China’s government has resisted international monitoring at the WIV.

February 23, 2021