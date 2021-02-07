アマゾンの政敵、次期ＣＥＯと対決姿勢　NEWS STORY/Political opponents ready to challenge Amazon’s new CEO-in-waiting

編集局 2021/2/07 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

米インターネット通販最大手アマゾンが同社解体を主張する議員たちと対決する中、新たに最高経営責任者（ＣＥＯ）に就くアンディ・ジャシー氏がワシントンで矢面に立つことになる。

アマゾンの政敵たちは既に、ジャシー氏と戦おうと待ち構えている。アマゾンでウェブサービス部門を率いるジャシー氏は、ＳＮＳ「パーラー」をネットから追い出し、保守派を激怒させた。保守派は、ツイッターやフェイスブックなど制限の多いサイトに代わる自由言論のソーシャル・メディア・プラットフォームとしてパーラーを支持していた。

アマゾンを創業した億万長者のジェフ・ベゾス氏は今週、ＣＥＯから退き、年内に後任が引き継ぐと発表した。

ベゾス氏は従業員への電子メールで、社のトップが代わることに興奮していると語った。

だが、アマゾンを批判する勢力は、ジャシー氏をやっつけてやろうと躍起になっているようだ。

「ジャシー氏に幾つか尋ねたいことがある」。ベゾス氏の後任のニュースが流れた後、共和党のケン・バック下院議員（コロラド州選出）は、こうツイートした。バック氏は、独占禁止を扱う主要な委員会の一員だ。

ベゾス氏がトランプ前大統領と対立していたことは有名だが、保守派はジャシー氏の方がさらに関係が悪化すると予想している。

「メディア・リサーチ・センター」は今週、反アマゾンキャンペーンを開始したが、これはジャシー氏の昇格が発表される前のことだ。同センターのダン・ゲイナー副所長は、ジャシー氏の次の行動が恐ろしいと語った。

「懸念がさらに増した」とゲイナー氏。「極めて特定的な攻撃でパーラーを追い込んだアマゾンは、既にわれわれにとって問題だった」

アマゾン・ウェブサービス（ＡＷＳ）は、１月６日の米議会議事堂乱入事件を受けてパーラーをネットから追い出した。この時、大手ＩＴ企業は、パーラーの自由言論ポリシーが将来の暴力の引き金になる可能性があるとして精査するようになった。

アップルとグーグルも、同時にそれぞれのアプリストアからパーラーを排除した。

ゲイナー氏はジャシー氏を「パーラーを追い込んだ人物」とみており、アマゾンは保守派に対する偽善的な弾圧を継続すると予想する。

保守派団体「インターネット説明責任プロジェクト（ＩＡＰ）」も、ジャシー氏も昇格を保守派にとって悪いニュースと捉えている。

ＩＡＰ設立者のマイク・デービス氏は「ベゾス氏であろうと、よりチャーミングなジャシー氏であろうと、膨大な資金を持つ独占企業アマゾンは、消費者を満足させるふりをして世界を支配する取り組みを続けるだろう」と語った。

アマゾンに批判的なリベラル派でさえ、デービス氏の意見に同意する。

「米国経済自由プロジェクト」で反独占を訴えるリベラル派は、アマゾン解体を主張する。このシンクタンクのマット・ストーラー調査部長は、トップが変わっても市場を独裁的に支配しようとするアマゾンのやり方は揺るがないと指摘した。

「アマゾンは政策の創造物だとみている。従って、この企業に組み込まれた権力の集中に対応する政策転換を目指している」と、ストーラー氏は述べた。「アマゾンが今のように存在するのは、法的枠組みが独占を可能にし、助長しているからだ」

こうした批判に対してアマゾンにコメントを求めたが、回答はなかった。

（２月４日付）

＜center＞＜strong＞◆ ◇ ◆＜／strong＞＜／center＞

New CEO-in-waiting Andy Jassy will be front-and-center in Washington when Amazon takes on lawmakers calling for breaking up the online giant.

Amazon’s political opponents are already itching for a fight with Mr. Jassy, who heads the company’s web services division that took Parler offline, infuriating conservatives who championed the social media platform as an free-speech alternative to more restrictive sites likes like Twitter and Facebook.

Jeff Bezos, the billionaire founder of Amazon who announced this week he was stepping down as CEO, said his replacement would take over later this year.

In an email to employees, Mr. Bezos said he was excited about the change in leadership at the company.

But Amazon’s critics sound more eager to get their licks in against Mr. Jassy.

“I have some questions for Mr. Jassy,” tweeted Rep. Ken Buck, a Colorado Republican who sits on a key antitrust panel, after news broke of Mr. Bezos’ replacement.

Conservatives also expect a more rocky relationship with Mr. Jassy than Mr. Bezos, who famously feuded with former President Donald Trump.

The Media Research Center mounted an anti-Amazon campaign this week ahead of Mr. Jassy’s announced promotion. The center’s vice president, Dan Gainor, said he fears what Mr. Jassy will do next.

“It worries us more,” said Mr. Gainor. “We already had the problem where they went after Parler in a very specific attack.”

Amazon Web Services took Parler offline in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol. At the time, Big Tech increasingly scrutinized Parler’s free-speech policies as a potential cause of future violence.

Apple and Google simultaneously removed Parler’s app from their app stores, too.

Mr. Gainor views Mr. Jassy as “the guy who went after Parler” and expects the company will continue what he describes as a hypocritical crackdown against conservatives.

The conservative Internet Accountability Project also views Mr. Jassy’s elevation as bad news for conservatives.

“Whether under Jeff Bezos or the more-charming Andy Jassy, trillion-dollar monopolist Amazon will continue its drive for global domination under the guise of delighting consumers,” said Mike Davis, IAP founder.

Even some of Amazon’s liberal critics agree with Mr. Davis.

The liberal anti-monopoly advocates at the American Economic Liberties Project called for breaking-up Amazon. The think tank’s research director, Matt Stoller, said the change in leadership will not lessen Amazon’s domineering approach to the marketplace.

“Our view is that Amazon is a creature of policy, and so we look to policy changes to address the concentration of power embedded in that corporation,” he said. “Our legal framework enables and encourages monopolization, which is why Amazon exists as it does.”

Amazon did not respond to a request for comment on such criticism.

February 4, 2021