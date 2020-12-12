民主党議員、中国人女性工作員と接触　Security questions raised about Swalwell and China

編集局 2020/12/12 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

リベラル派のエリック・スウォルウェル下院議員（民主、カリフォルニア州）が、中国の情報機関、国家安全省（ＭＳＳ）の工作員とみられる中国国籍保有者と接触していたとして非難されている。スウォルウェル氏は昨年、民主党の大統領候補に名乗りを上げていた。

スウォルウェル氏は、トランプ大統領をロシアの工作員と強く非難してきた民主党議員の一人。ケーブルテレビのインタビューで頻繁に、トランプ氏はロシアのプーチン大統領の手先だと思うと主張している。

一方で、中国を米国の脅威と見ていないことでもよく知られる。トランプ政権、情報機関は中国を米国の最大の脅威と呼んでいる。

スウォルウェル氏が中国に融和的なのは、ＭＳＳ工作員とみられているファン・ファンと呼ばれる女性の影響のせいなのか。

スウォルウェル氏は何も言わず、報道官からもコメントは得られていない。

ところがスウォルウェル氏はポリティコ紙で、この情報は、激しく非難されたことに対するトランプ氏の自身への中傷だと思うと話した。

ＭＳＳは、スウォルウェル氏のキャリアの早い段階で同氏を標的にしていたようだ。スウォルウェル氏がサンフランシスコベイエリアの市議会議員だった時に、ファン氏を送り込み、支援させていた。ニュースサイト「アクシオス」の１年にわたる調査によると、ファン氏はついには、資金調達に関わるようになり、議会内の事務室にインターンを置くことでスウォルウェル氏に力を貸すようになった。

スウォルウェル氏は、連邦捜査局（ＦＢＩ）から２０１５年に、ファン氏がサンフランシスコの中国領事館と接触していると警告された後、ファン氏との関係を絶ったと説明している。

ロシアを頻繁に激しく非難するスウォルウェル氏だが、中国の脅威に対してはそれに比較すると甘い。

ファン氏との関係が暴露されたことで、スウォルウェル氏の影響に疑問が持たれるようになっている。報道によるとファン氏は、２人の中西部の市長と性的関係を持ち、名前は分かっていないが、オハイオ州の市長の車の中で性行為を行ったという。

下院情報特別委員会の公聴会でスウォルウェル氏は、中国が米国の選挙に積極的に干渉している、ロシアは脅威であり米国の選挙戦に介入しているという主張を否定していた。１０月２日のこの公聴会で、中露両国が、２０２０年の選挙戦中に活動していたとの情報機関の見方を否定した。

スウォルウェル氏は、情報機関の政治化に関する公聴会で、ロシアは選挙への干渉という点で中国よりも大きな脅威だと主張した。

「それは間違いだと堂々と言える。ロシアと中国がしていることは同じだと考えるのは無責任であり、間違いだ」

（１２月９日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

Rep. Eric Swalwell, a liberal California Democrat who last year for a short time was a Democratic presidential candidate, is under fire for his relationship with a Chinese national suspected of being an agent of the Ministry of State Security, the Chinese intelligence service.

Mr. Swalwell has been among the Democrats’ most vocal advocates of the accusation that President Trump is a Russian agent. He is on record stating frequently in cable television interviews that he thinks the president is a tool of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, Mr. Swalwell has earned a reputation for not viewing China as what Trump administration policy and intelligence officials have called the greatest threat facing the United States.

Were his soft views on China influenced by the woman known as Fang Fang, the suspected MSS agent?

Mr. Swalwell isn’t saying. A spokesman for the congressman could not be reached for comment.

However, the congressman told Politico that he thinks the disclosure is part of an attempt by Mr. Trump to smear him for his outspoken criticism.

The Chinese spy service likely targeted Mr. Swalwell early in his career, dispatching Ms. Fang to help him when he was a city council member in the San Francisco Bay Area. She would end up working as a fundraiser for Mr. Swalwell and helped him by placing an intern within his congressional office, according to a yearlong investigation by the newsletter Axios.

Mr. Swalwell said he cut off relations with Ms. Fang after the FBI alerted him in a 2015 briefing to the fact that Ms. Fang had contacts with Chinese Consulate officials in San Francisco.

While frequently voicing hawkish views on Russia, his views on the China threat have been relatively benign.

The disclosures about his relationship with Ms. Fang have raised questions about her influence. The Chinese agent reportedly also had affairs with two Midwestern mayors, including one fling in the car of an Ohio officeholder who was not identified by name.

A review of Mr. Swalwell’s comments during open hearings of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence shows he disagreed with those who said China was aggressively interfering in U.S. elections and that Moscow is the sole threat to meddle in American campaigns. During a committee hearing Oct. 2, Mr. Swalwell rejected the intelligence community’s view that China and Russia were acting equally during the 2020 election campaign.

The congressman insisted during a hearing on the politicization of intelligence that Russia is a greater threat than China when it comes to such interference.

“I can say in open session that is false, and it is false for the American people to walk away and believe that there is any equivalence between what Russia and China are doing,” he said.

December 9, 2020