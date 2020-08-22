ベラルーシ野党勢力、米国の支援を要請　’Europe’s last dictator': Belarus protesters seek Trump support despite Russia’s uncertain role

編集局 2020/8/22 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

長期にわたってベラルーシを強権で支配してきたルカシェンコ大統領への退陣要求が、激化したことで、トランプ大統領は初めて、「欧州の最後の独裁者」と言われるルカシェンコ氏が旧ソ連構成共和国ベラルーシの民主化のチャンスの障害となっているかどうかの判断を迫られている。

反政府勢力は勢いづいており、政府によるデモへの取り締まりに反発、不正があったとされる８月９日の大統領選のやり直し、国営農場の元管理人で、四半世紀にわたりベラルーシを支配してきたルカシェンコ氏の退陣へ、米国や国際社会からの支援を求めている。

元駐米大使で、反政権派のバレリー・ツェプカロ氏は１８日、「ルカシェンコ氏は大統領選で、大変な不正を犯した」と指摘した。野党候補だったスベトラーナ・チハノフスカヤ氏と同様、政府からの弾圧を避けるため国外へと避難した。

ツェプカロ氏は、シンクタンク「戦略国際問題研究所（ＣＳＩＳ）」のウェブ会議で「西側各国は、選挙結果を認めてはならない」と訴えた。

これについて米政府は、欧州各国ほど態度を明確にしていない。欧州の多くはベラルーシの隣国であり、ロシアのプーチン大統領が介入しようとするのではないかと目を光らせている。

トランプ氏はベラルーシの混乱に関する最初の発言で、選挙の不正を非難せず、記者団に対して、「ベラルーシには、民主主義はあまりないようだ」とあいまいな指摘にとどめた。

ルカシェンコ氏は反発を強めている。１８日の安全保障会議で、「権力を掌握」し、政府とロシアの間にくさびを打とうとしていると野党勢力を非難した。

この混乱を受けてトランプ政権は、ロシアがベラルーシで急に発生した蜂起に戸惑っている間にベラルーシの野党勢力への支援を強化するよう求める強い圧力を受けている。ルカシェンコ氏は長年、ロシアと西側との間で微妙な位置に立ってきた。

欧州連合（ＥＵ）当局者ら、ドイツのメルケル首相、フランスのマクロン大統領は、ベラルーシでの混乱をめぐってプーチン氏と直接、対話した。

メルケル氏は１８日、プーチン氏に、ベラルーシ政府は「野党勢力、国民と対話し、危機を乗り越えなければならない」と述べた。ＡＦＰ通信によると、マクロン氏は「冷静な対話」を求めた。

シンクタンク「国際危機グループ」は、ベラルーシ政府の崩壊が東西の対立につながらないよう警告、欧州、米国、ロシアに介入し、事態をエスカレートさせないよう呼び掛けた。

「ロシアが直接、軍事介入したり、西側諸国が政権の移行を力ずくで進めようとしたりすれば、この危機は、ＮＡＴＯ（北大西洋条約機構）とロシアの対立に変化し、ベラルーシの国民が人質となる危険性がある」

（８月１８日付）

Demands for the ouster of longtime Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko grew louder Tuesday as President Trump for the first time questioned whether the man known as “Europe’s last dictator” is blocking a key chance for democracy in the former Soviet republic.

The country’s increasingly emboldened opposition, which has defied the government’s efforts to crack down on dissent, is openly seeking U.S. and international support to overturn what it says was a fraudulent presidential election Aug. 9 and force Mr. Lukashenko, a onetime state farm manager, to step down after a quarter of a century in power.

“Lukashenko made a big fraud of the presidential elections,” Valery Tsepkalo, former ambassador to the U.S. and now a prominent opposition figure, said Tuesday. Like opposition candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, he recently fled his home country to avoid a government crackdown on critics.

“Western countries should not recognize the results,” Mr. Tsepkalo told a webinar hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Washington has been far less vocal than many European capitals, including many of Belarus` Western neighbors, who are watching to see whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will try to exploit the unrest in Minsk.

In his first public comments on the turmoil in the former Soviet state, Mr. Trump stopped short of openly accusing Mr. Lukashenko of committing election fraud. He told reporters more vaguely that “it doesn’t seem like there’s too much democracy there in Belarus.”

Mr. Lukashenko remains defiant. In a meeting of his security council Tuesday, he accused the opposition of attempting to “seize power” and of trying to drive a wedge between his government and Russia.

The standoff leaves the Trump administration facing mounting pressure from activists to more aggressively back Belarusian protesters at a moment when Russia appears caught off guard by the sudden uprising in Belarus. Mr. Lukashenko has long toed a delicate line in relations between Moscow and the West.

European Union officials, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron have all spoken directly with Mr. Putin about the mounting unrest in Belarus.

Ms. Merkel told Mr. Putin on Tuesday that authorities in Minsk must “enter into a national dialogue with the opposition and society to overcome the crisis.” Mr. Macron urged the Russian leader to foster “calm and dialogue,” according to the Agence France-Presse news agency.

The International Crisis Group cautioned in an analysis against framing the meltdown in Minsk as an East-West standoff and called on Europe, the U.S. and Russia to avoid meddling and the risk of an escalation.

“Either direct Russian military intervention or heavy-handed Western efforts to foster a transition would risk transforming this crisis into the NATO-Russia standoff it is not and turn the people of Belarus into pawns,” the think tank wrote.

August 18, 2020