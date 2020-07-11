アフガン懸賞金、証拠はないがやっかい―中央軍司令官　General: Bounty story unproven but troubling

編集局 2020/7/11 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

中東とアフガニスタンでの軍事作戦を監督する大将は７日、ロシアが米国と同盟国の兵士を殺害した反政府勢力タリバンの戦士に「懸賞金」を支払っていたという米情報機関の情報について、懸念はしているが、これを裏付ける直接的な証拠は見ていないと述べた。

この情報と、ホワイトハウスがどの時点でこれについて知り、それに対して何をしたかをめぐって、ワシントンで両党が激しい闘いを繰り広げている。民主党は、この情報に関してトランプ大統領がロシア政府に対抗するための措置を講じるべきだと主張している。

しかし、米中央軍司令官のフランク・マッケンジー大将は、少人数の記者らに対し、この地域の米兵の死が、ロシアがタリバン民兵に提供した懸賞金と直接、関連しているかは分からないと述べた。

「証拠は示されていないが、懸念するには十分だ。法廷に持ち込むほど明確にはなっていない。このようなことは、戦場ではあり得る」

情報から「やっかいな」問題が明らかになることはあるが「この場合は、十分ではない」とマッケンジー氏は説明した。

この問題に関する質問に国防総省高官が直接、回答するのは初めて。国防総省と米軍幹部らはこれまでにも、ロシアが補給や物資でタリバンを支援していると訴えていた。タリバンは米国が支援するカブール政府と戦っている。

トランプ大統領はこの問題について説明を受け、３月末に国家安全保障会議（ＮＳＣ）の会合で対応が話し合われていたと報じられている。トランプ氏は、説明は受けていなかったと主張、補佐官らは、情報には矛盾があり、確認されていないと話している。

トランプ氏は、この問題で反撃に出た。ツイッターで先週、「私と共和党を中傷するためのフェイクニュースメディアのでっち上げが始まった」と主張した。

マッケンジー氏は、軍の情報将校にこの情報に関する調査を続けるよう指示したことを明らかにしたが、この問題が表面化したとき、米兵の死亡との「関連は見つかっていない」と述べていた。

「この情報についてはよく知っている。私は現場の指揮官だ。見る機会はこれまでにもあった。大変心配している」とした上で、中央軍は「アフガンで常に厳格な防護措置」を取っていると強調した。

今年に入って４人の米兵が殺害され、昨年は１９人が殺害された。

しかし、ニューヨーク・タイムズ紙が最初に報じたこの問題の政治的影響は今も続いている。

マッケンジー氏の発言にもかかわらず、８日に公表されたロイター／イプソスの最新の世論調査によると、大多数の米国人が、ロシアが昨年、アフガンの米兵に懸賞金を掛けていたと考え、半数以上がロシアへの制裁を支持した。

（７月８日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

The general in charge of U.S. military operations in the Middle East and Afghanistan said Tuesday that while it was a cause for worry, he has not seen direct evidence from the field to back up explosive U.S. intelligence findings that Russia was paying Taliban fighter “bounties” to kill American and allied troops.

The intelligence, and the timeline of what the Trump White House knew and what it did about it, have become a major partisan battle in Washington, with Democrats saying Mr. Trump should have done more to confront the Kremlin over the allegations.

But speaking to a small group of reporters late Tuesday, Gen. Frank McKenzie, commander of U.S. Central Command, said that he has not been convinced that the deaths of any American personnel serving in the region were directly linked to Russian bounties offered to Taliban militants on U.S. soldiers.

“The intelligence case wasn’t proved to me,” he said. “It was proved enough to worry me. It wasn’t proved enough that I’d take it to a court of law. That’s often true in battlefield intelligence.”

He explained that intelligence often shows “troubling” indicators, “but in this case, there just wasn’t enough there.”

Gen. McKenzie’s comments mark the first time a senior Pentagon official has directly answered questions about the intelligence reports. The Pentagon and U.S. commanders have complained strongly in the past that Moscow has provided logistical and material support to the Taliban as the radical Islamist insurgency fights the U.S.-backed government in Kabul.

The reports claimed President Trump was briefed on the matter, and that the National Security Council held a meeting to discuss possible responses in late March. Mr. Trump has maintained that he was not previously briefed on the reports, and his aides have said the intelligence was contradictory and not nailed down.

Mr. Trump has gone on the offensive on the story, saying last week on Twitter it was a “made-up fake news media hoax started to slander me & the Republican Party.”

The four-star general said that he has directed military intelligence officers to continue to “dig” on the reports, but at the time the intelligence emerged, he “just didn’t find that there was a causative link” to the deaths of American troops.

“I’m very familiar with this material, and I’m a theater commander and I’ve had an opportunity to look at it. I found it very worrisome,” he said, adding that his command takes “extreme force protection measures all the time in Afghanistan.”

Four U.S. soldiers have been killed in Afghanistan this year, while 19 were killed last year.

But the political fallout from the story first reported by The New York Times is still being felt.

Despite the general’s comments, a new Reuters/Ipsos poll released Wednesday found that most Americans believe Russia did place the bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan last year, with over half saying they support sanctions on Moscow in response.

July 8, 2020