シリア油田確保の米兵に深刻な危機　U.S. troops protecting Syrian oil in danger

シリア内戦が続く中、トランプ大統領は、シリア内の油田の支配を継続する意向だ。しかし、米軍がこれらの貴重なエネルギー資源をどこまで維持するつもりなのかははっきりせず、米政権の中東への政策に大きな疑問が投げ掛けられている。

シリア北東部の油田地帯での米軍の任務はあいまいで、いつまで続くのかは分からず、永続的な勝利につながる道筋もたっていない。先週、ロシア軍とあわや衝突という事態になり、深刻な危機に直面している米兵らに新たに注目が集まった。

中東アナリストらは、トランプ政権は油田を無期限に維持するというリスクの高い方法に懸けており、米国のエネルギー企業がシリアの原油を市場に出すことに興味を示すことを期待しているなら、当局者らは失望することだろうと指摘している。

油田以外でも、米露間の緊張は既に高まっている。

国防当局者らは２２日、シリアの油田付近で米軍とロシア軍が最近、対立したことについて詳細を明らかにしなかったが、中東メディアは、ロシア兵が油田地域に入るのを米兵が物理的に阻止したと報じている。

米当局者らはこれを、継続しているロシア軍との低レベルの対立の最新の例と位置付け、ロシア政府は米国がこの地域にどこまで本気でとどまるつもりなのかを試そうとしていると指摘した。

過激派組織「イスラム国」（ＩＳ）殲滅（せんめつ）のために米軍が主導する有志連合の「不動の決意」作戦副司令官で、米空軍少将のアレクシス・グリンケウィッチ氏は国防総省で記者団に「現場でロシア人とさまざまな形で何度も遭遇している」と述べた。

「われわれは常に情勢の鎮静化を目指していることを伝えている。挑発的な行動を取ることはせず、手順に従って行動することを求めている。ほとんどの場合、最終的にはその通りになっている。ロシアはこちらを試そうとしているのだと思う」

シリア北東部には現在米兵約５００人が駐留、その主要任務は、ＩＳと戦うことと、クルド人主体の「シリア民主軍（ＳＤＦ）」の訓練と助言にある。

トランプ氏の命令で昨年、シリア駐留軍を縮小した後も、米兵はシリア油田をＩＳから守ることを任務としている。

トランプ氏は、シリア油田の確保を繰り返し主張してきた。２２日には、スイスのダボスで開催中の世界経済フォーラムで、イラクのクルド人指導者ネチルバン・バルザニ氏と会談した際にもこの問題を取り上げた。

トランプ氏は「ご存知のことと思うが、（シリアの）油田を抑えておくことは非常に重要だ。原油のために兵員を残した。原油を管理している。非常にうまく油田の安全を確保している」と述べた。

国防総省の当局者らによると、米兵はロシア、シリアのアサド政権軍、ＳＤＦを除く現地の民兵などの組織を含むすべての当事者がこのエネルギー資源を奪取しないようにする任務を負っている。この油田は、ピーク時に日量４０万バレルが産出されていた。

（１月２２日付）

President Trump says he is determined to keep control of Syrian oil fields as the country’s civil war plays out, but exactly how far the U.S. military is willing to go to protect those valuable energy reserves remains a mystery and represents a key question for the administration’s broader policy in the Middle East.

The murky U.S. mission in northeastern Syria’s oil-rich region has no end date or any clear path to lasting victory, and last week’s near-clash with Russian military forces cast a fresh spotlight on the serious danger American troops face.

Regional analysts, meanwhile, say the Trump administration has made a high-risk bet in committing to protect the oil fields indefinitely and officials are likely to be disappointed if they expect any U.S. energy company to ever be interested in bringing Syrian fuel reserves to market.

Beyond the oil itself, the policy is straining an already tense relationship between Washington and Moscow.

Pentagon officials on Wednesday offered little detail about the recent confrontation between U.S. and Russian forces on the outskirts of a Syrian oil field, but regional media suggested that American troops physically blocked their Russian counterparts from entering the area.

Officials cast the episode as the latest in a string of low-grade confrontations with Russian forces in Syria and said Moscow has shown it wants to systematically test the U.S. commitment to stay in the region.

“We’ve had a number of different engagements with the Russians on the ground,” Air Force Maj. Gen. Alexus G. Grynkewich told reporters at the Pentagon Wednesday. Gen. Grynkewich serves as deputy commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, the U.S.-led mission to defeat the Islamic State group.

“Our message every single time is to try to de-escalate the situation, not take any provocative action and ask them to adhere to the protocols. Most of the time that’s what ends up happening,” he said. “I think the Russians are always testing us.”

The U.S. mission in northeastern Syria－which currently involves about 500 troops － centers on waging war against the Islamic State and to train and advise the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in their fight against the extremist group.

Even after the Pentagon scaled back its military presence in Syria last year on Mr. Trump’s order, the U.S. mission expanded to include protecting Syrian oil fields from the grip of the Islamic State.

Mr. Trump has repeatedly defended his focus on securing the Syrian oil fields. He brought up the issue again Wednesday in a meeting with Iraqi Kurdish leader Nechirvan Barzani at the global economic summit in Davos, Switzerland.

“Very importantly, as you know, we have the [Syrian] oil,” Mr. Trump said. “And we left soldiers for the oil, because we take the oil and we’re working on that, and we have it very nicely secured.”

Pentagon officials have said U.S. troops are tasked with keeping all actors － including Russia, Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces, local militias or any other group besides the SDF － from seizing the energy reserves, which at their peak produced 400,000 barrels of oil per day.

January 22, 2020