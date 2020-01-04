宗教施設での銃撃死亡事件が2500％増加　Security worries hit sense of sanctuary

編集局 2020/1/04 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

１９９９年以降、宗教施設に対する死者を伴う攻撃が２５００％増加、宗教指導者らは、聖域を汚すことなく守る道を模索している。キリスト教会の警備コンサルタントらは、暴力の増加には複数の要因があると指摘する。銃撃事件、宗教を標的とした憎悪犯罪が増加し、対立が宗教施設にまで及び、世俗主義が拡大している、これらすべてが原因だという。

教会の警備員の訓練を行っている「ウオッチマンズ・アカデミー」のスティーブ・パディン所長は、「一世代前ほど宗教施設に敬意が払われていない。社会の世俗化が、これらの攻撃と関係があると言っていいと思っている」と述べた。このような傾向は今後も続くとみられている。パディン氏は「出口は見えない」と述べた。

教会、シナゴーグ（ユダヤ教礼拝所）、モスク（イスラム教礼拝所）が攻撃されるたびに、警備の強化の必要性が叫ばれる。先週、２度の大変な事件が起きた際も同様のことが起きた。昨年１２月２８日、ユダヤ教の祭りハヌカの祝いが行われていたニューヨークのラビ（ユダヤ教指導者）の自宅で、５人が刺される事件が起きた。翌日には、テキサス州の教会で１人の男に銃撃されて２人が死亡した。

宗教施設への攻撃を監視している警備コンサルタントのカール・チン氏がまとめた最新のデータによると、２０１７年に米国の宗教施設で、２６２件の死者を伴う暴力事件が起きた。チン氏がデータを取り始めた１９９９年から２５００％増加したことになる。「オプション３・リスク・ソリューションズ」の警備コンサルタント、ピーター・ハーパー氏は、「宗教施設は新たなソフトターゲットだ。学校などは警備が強化された。だが、悪が減った訳ではない。新たな標的が必要になり、新たなソフトターゲットに向かうことになる」と述べた。

警備コンサルタントらは、宗教施設での暴力事件を防止する最も効果的な方法は、施設側が警備チームをつくることだと指摘する。通常、危険な状況に対処するための厳しい訓練と心理テストを受けたボランティアで構成される。訓練には一人当たり５００ドルから８００ドル掛かる。パディン氏は、宗教団体の７５％が警備のための手順を定めていないと見ている。

テキサス州の事件を起こした男は、教会のボランティア警備チームのメンバーに射殺された。事件が起きたホワイトセトゥルメントのウェスト・フリー・キリスト教会の警備チームを率いるジャック・ウィルソンさんは、地元のメディアに、教会に入るとすぐに銃撃犯が目に入ったと述べた。ウィルソンさんが銃撃犯を撃ったのは、警備チームのメンバー２人が射殺された直後だった。

この行動によって、宗教施設の警備員は武装すべきかどうかをめぐる論争が改めて湧き起こった。テキサス州のダン・パトリック副知事、ケン・パクストン司法長官ら共和党員は、武器の携行が明確に禁止されていない宗教施設での携行を、銃所持許可保有者に認める２０１７年の法律のおかげだと主張した。銃規制団体は、この法律によって武器が拡散し、銃撃事件が増えると主張している。

（１月１日付）

Religious leaders are struggling to find ways of protecting their sanctuaries without sacrificing their sacred settings amid a 2,500% increase in deadly attacks at houses of worship since 1999.Several factors have led to the surge in violence, church security consultants say. An overall increase in mass shootings, a rise in hate crimes targeting religions, domestic disputes that spill over into houses of worship and increased secularism are all cited as reasons.

“Houses of worship don’t have the same respect they did a generation ago,” said Steve Padin, head of the Watchman’s Academy, which trains church security teams. “I think it is very fair to say the secularization of society has something to do with these attacks.”The trend appears set to continue.“I don’t see a light at the end of the tunnel,” Mr. Padin said.

Calls for increased security follow each attack at a church, synagogue or mosque, as they did with two high-profile attacks last weekend.On Saturday, five people were stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home in New York. A gunman killed two people at a church in Texas the next day.

U.S. houses of worship experienced 262 deadly force incidents in 2017, according to the most recent data compiled by Carl Chinn, a church security consultant who has been tracking the phenomenon. That represents a 2,500% increase from 10 in 1999, when Mr. Chinn began recording the data.“Houses of worship are the new soft target,” said Peter Harper, a security consultant with Option3 Risk Solutions. “We have hardened targets like schools, but there is no less evil in the world. It just needs a new place to go, and it will go to the new soft target.”

The most effective way to combat violence at houses of worship is for the congregation to develop a security team, consultants say. Such teams usually consist of volunteers who undergo rigorous training and psychological evaluation to handle dangerous situations.Training costs $500 to $800 per person. Mr. Padin estimates that 75% of religious organizations have no security protocols whatsoever.

The gunman in the Texas attack was fatally shot by a member of that church’s volunteer security team.Jack Wilson, who heads the security team at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, told local news outlets that he had eyes on the shooter as soon as he entered the building.Mr. Wilson shot the gunman just seconds after the gunman killed two other members of the security team.

The actions of Mr. Wilson have renewed the debate over whether security guards should be armed in houses of worship.Texas Republicans, including Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and Attorney General Ken Paxton, credited a 2017 law that allows licensed gun owners to carry weapons into houses of worship that do not explicitly ban them.Gun control groups say the law will lead to a proliferation of weapons and more shootings.

January 1, 2020