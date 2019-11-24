弾劾公聴会のテレビ中継、米国民の大多数は視聴せず　Vast majority of Americans tuning out impeachment hearings on television

編集局 2019/11/24 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

米国民の数はおよそ３億3000万人だ。視聴率によると、そのうち３億2000万人近くは、下院がトランプ大統領に対して進めている弾劾の手続きを見ていない。

テレビ各局は全米が注目するだろうと強く信じ、すべてのケーブルニュース局とほとんどの地上波ネットワークが全面的に中継しているが、公聴会初期の視聴率は振るわなかった。有権者は視聴率を通じて意思表示している形だ。

「常にテレビをつけているが、弾劾には全く関心がない」。ニューオーリンズの人気朝食・昼食スポット「マンディーズ」でウエートレスとして働くエミリー・ブラウンさんは、こう語った。

ネブラスカ州オマハのバーテンダーたちは、ワシントン・タイムズ紙の取材に、店のテレビはスポーツ番組をつけており、チャンネルを変えてほしいという客の要望はない、と語った。

オマハ市内の路上でも、弾劾ショーはほとんど注目されていない。

「日中は本当に弾劾を見ていない。何が起きたかを知るために、夜、ネットで見るだけだ」。オマハでトリマーとして働くジェレミーさん（47）は、興奮したボクサー犬と戯れながら語った。

19日午前のセッションは、３大ケーブルニュース局とＡＢＣ、ＣＢＳ、ＮＢＣの視聴者数が平均１１４０万人だった。午後のセッションは、平均１３００万人だった。

これは視聴者数が平均１２７０万人だった15日午後の公聴会と同じくらいだ。公聴会初日となった13日の１３１０万人から減っている。

ロイター通信の報道によると、テレビ各局が期待した「膨大」な視聴者数には程遠い。ただ、下院情報委員会の共和党筆頭理事であるデビン・ニューネス議員（カリフォルニア州選出）は19日の公聴会で、視聴者数が「ぐんと減った」と主張したが、そこまではいっていない。

20日も公聴会が行われたが、自然減が始まっている。

ワシントンでは20日正午の時報とともに、地元のＡＢＣ系列局が弾劾中継を止め、通常のニュース番組を放送した。ＦＯＸもデイタイムのトーク番組を流した。ワシントンの視聴者は、おそらく弾劾に最も関心を寄せている人々であるにもかかわらずだ。

ＮＢＣ、ＣＢＳはまだ、ケーブルニュース局とともに、全面的な弾劾中継を続けていた。

この日チャンネルをつけた視聴者が耳にしたのは、分かりにくい証言だった。

ゴードン・ソンドランド駐欧州連合（ＥＵ）米大使は、トランプ氏が要求する調査実施にウクライナが応じれば、米国の軍事支援という見返りがあったとの見解を示した。だが、ソンドランド氏は一方で、誰かが同氏に軍事支援は調査次第だとはっきり述べるのを聞いたことはないと語った。実際、トランプ氏はソンドランド氏に、見返りはないとはっきり述べている。

最大の驚きは、おそらくトランプ氏の支持率だ。政治情報サイト「リアル・クリア・ポリティクス」によると、全米支持率の平均値は44％だ。トランプ氏が２月に一般教書演説を行った時と比べ、わずか１～２ポイントしか変動しておらず、事実上変わっていない。これは著しく安定した数字だ。

同じように、弾劾に対する支持も１週間前に公聴会が始まってからおおむね変わっていない。支持が低下したという調査結果もある。

（11月21日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

There are about 330 million Americans. According to the ratings, nearly 320 million of them aren’t watching the House impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

Despite television networks’ fervent belief that the country should be paying attention, with wall-to-wall coverage on all the cable news stations and most of the broadcast networks, the early days of hearings have drawn paltry ratings, as viewers vote with their eyes.

“It’s on constantly but I’m not paying any attention to it,” said Emily Brown, a waitress at Mandy’s, a popular breakfast and lunch spot near New Orleans.

In Omaha, Nebraska, bartenders told The Washington Times that their channels are tuned to sports, and they’ve not had patrons asking to change the channel.

On the city’s streets the spectacle drew yawns as well.

“I’m not really watching it during the day. I’ll look online at night just to see what happened,” said 47-year-old Jeremy, an Omaha dog groomer, as he played with an excited boxer.

Tuesday’s morning session averaged 11.4 million viewers across the three big cable news stations and ABC, CBS and NBC. The afternoon session averaged 13 million viewers.

Those were similar to the 12.7 million viewers Friday’s hearings drew on average － down from the 13.1 million posted on Nov. 13, the first day of public hearings.

It’s far from the “huge” audiences Reuters reported that the networks had expected to tune in, but it’s also not the “way down” ratings that Rep. Devin Nunes of California, the top Republican on the intelligence committee, touted during one of Tuesday’s hearings.

Wednesday brought another day of hearings, but attrition has begun.

As the clock struck noon on Wednesday in Washington － perhaps the most interested potential audience － the local ABC affiliate had ditched impeachment coverage and was airing its regular newscast instead. The Fox station had a daytime talk show.

NBC and CBS were still going wall-to-wall with impeachment, joining the cable news stations.

Those viewers who did tune in heard a confusing day of testimony.

Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, said he figured there was a quid pro quo tying U.S. military assistance to Ukraine agreeing to conduct investigations Mr. Trump had sought. But Mr. Sondland also said he had never heard anyone explicitly tell him one was contingent on the other － and indeed Mr. Trump explicitly told him there was no quid pro quo.

Perhaps most striking has been Mr. Trump’s approval rating which stands at 44% in the Real Clear Politics average of national polls. That’s virtually unchanged, with only a point or two of variation, since his State of the Union address in February － a remarkably consistent record.

Likewise support for impeachment remains largely unchanged since the beginning of public hearings a week ago, with some surveys even showing a drop in support.

November 21, 2019