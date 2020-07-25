新型コロナ、紛争地域で拡大か　Coronavirus finds welcome host in world’s war zones

編集局 2020/7/25 対訳ワシントンタイムズ

世界の新型コロナウイルス感染者が２２日、１５００万人を超える中、紛争地域で見えない脅威が進行している。専門家らはこれらの地域での新型コロナの被害は、破滅的な規模になる可能性があると警告した。

国連のリーダー、医療活動家らは、感染の拡大を抑えようと、世界的な停戦を呼び掛けている。しかし、政府と反政府組織は感染拡大を新たな武器として利用するようになり、停戦実現の可能性は遠のいている。

シリアでは、２０１１年から内戦が続いており、アサド政権は、医療関係者が政府支配の依然として及ばない地域への移動を制限する措置を取った。

イエメンでも内戦が続き、世界最悪の人道危機とも呼ばれてきた。新型コロナの感染をめぐり、サウジアラビアの支援を受ける政府とフーシ派反政府組織の間で非難と政治的戦いが繰り広げられている。フーシ派は、首都サヌアと国内の大部分を支配している。

米戦略国際問題研究所（ＣＳＩＳ）「ヒューマニテアリアン・アジェンダ」の上級研究員ジェイコブ・カーツラー氏は今週行ったインタビューで「戦場での戦いは依然、続いているが、どちらの対応がまずかったのかをめぐる戦いも起きている」と述べた。

インドとパキスタンが領有を主張し、緊張が高まっているカシミールでは、新型コロナの感染が拡大し、著名な反インド活動家が収監されている刑務所でも発生している。

グテレス国連事務総長は３月、「武装闘争を停止し、命のための本当の戦いに一緒に取り組むべき時だ」と訴えた。

しかし、シリア、イエメン、アフリカのサハラ砂漠南縁部「サヘル」地域などの紛争地帯で対立する勢力は、現地の医療施設を「兵器化」しており、「この種の軍事戦術がいかに破壊的か」（カーツラー氏）が改めて浮き彫りになっている。

「医療インフラが、資金不足からではなく、意図的に標的にされ、破壊されている地域で、国境を越えた感染拡大が発生することは、大変な惨劇につながる」

発表されている数字は、全体像を示してはいない。

人口１６９０万人のシリアでは、５６１人が感染、３２人が死亡したと公式には報告されている。イエメンでは、シリアのほぼ３倍の１６８０人の感染、４５８人の死亡が確認されたと報告されている。米ジョンズ・ホプキンス大学の集計による数字だ。イエメンの人口は現在、２８５０万人。

しかし、実際の数字はこれよりはるかに多い可能性がある。地域に入ることができず、拡大を確認、緩和するために必要な報告や追跡が困難だからだ。

赤十字国際委員会（ＩＣＲＣ）緊急医療室のアニタ・ダラード氏はタイムズ紙に「戦禍の国々にとって、危険性は非常に高くなる可能性がある」と語った。

（７月２２日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

As the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday surpassed 15 million cases around the world, a stealth crisis has been brewing in the world’s war zones, where experts are warning that the virus could hit on a particularly devastating scale.

U.N. leaders and health activists campaigned for a global cease-fire in hopes of containing the disease, but such hopes are fading as governments and rebel groups have increasingly turned to the pandemic into another weapon in their conflict.

In Syria, which has been locked in a brutal civil war since 2011, the government of President Bashar al Assad has moved to control the ability of health professionals to travel to regions still outside the government’s control.

In Yemen, where another civil war has resulted in what many called the gravest humanitarian crisis in the world, the coronavirus infection statistics have become a subject of finger-pointing and political fighting between the Saudi-backed government and the Houthi rebels who hold the capital Sana and much of the country.

“They’re still fighting on the battlefield but they’re also publicly fighting about whose response has been worse,” Jacob Kurtzler, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ Humanitarian Agenda, said in an interview this week.

In Kashmir, the tense, divided province claimed by India and Pakistan, COVID-19 cases are surging, including in a prison that holds prominent anti-India activisists.

In an emotional appeal in March, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pleaded that is was “time to put armed conflict on lockdown and focus together on the true fight of our lives.”

But opposing sides in war-torn nations such as Syria, Yemen and Africa’s Sahel region instead have rushed to “weaponize” the local health infrastructure, showing once again “how devastating those kinds of military tactics have been,” Mr. Kurtzler said.

“To then have a borderless global pandemic arise in places where the medical infrastructure had been so degraded－not by lack of investment but by intentional, willful targeting－it’s really quite tragic,” Mr. Kurtzler said.

The official numbers don’t tell the whole tale.

Syria, with a population of 16.9 million, has officially reported just 561 COVID-19 cases and 32 deaths. Yemen has reported nearly three times the cases in Syria with 1,680 confirmed infections, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker, and 458 deaths. Yemen’s population currently stands at 28.5 million.

But the true toll is likely much higher in these areas, where a lack of access undermines the necessary level of reporting and tracing needed to identify and tame the spread.

“For war-torn countries, the stakes couldn’t be higher,” said Anita Dullard, an emergency health office with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), told The Times.

July 22, 2020