米軍は現代の「傭兵」なのか、同盟国の防衛で金を要求するトランプ氏　Modern ‘mercenaries': Trump rattles allies with cash demands for defense

編集局 2019/12/08 対訳ワシントンタイムズ

ビジネスマンであるトランプ米大統領は、米国の同盟国に対しても、損得勘定を最優先するアプローチを取っている。だが、米軍の海外駐留に対してもっとお金を払わせようとする取り組みは、大きな犠牲を伴っている。

トランプ氏は長年、韓国や日本、サウジアラビア、その他の裕福な同盟国は、米国の防衛に対してもっと代価を払うべきだと主張している。最近の一連の出来事が示すのは、これがかなり対決的なレベルにまで発展し、米軍は雇うことのできる「傭兵（ようへい）」へと変質しているとのイメージをつくり出してしまう恐れがあることだ。専門家や米軍情報筋は、このような見方を示している。

軍・外交当局者や神経をとがらせる同盟国は、トランプ氏がお金を手に入れることができなくても、米国が軍の撤退を本気で考えることはないと断言している。だが、トランプ氏の次第に強まるしつこい要求は、死活的に重要な米国の同盟関係を破壊してしまう可能性がある。

注目すべき最新事例が、先月、突然決裂した米韓の協議だ。報道によると、ホワイトハウスは韓国政府に対し、約２万8500人が駐留する在韓米軍に韓国側が毎年払う金額を５倍に増やすよう要求した。韓国は今年、約９億㌦を支払うが、現地の当局者によると、トランプ氏は2020年以降、50億㌦の支払いを求めている。

この要求は韓国で騒動を引き起こしている。新聞の社説は、「怒りっぽいことで有名なトランプ大統領」を「意地悪な大家」「保護の名の下で店主から金を巻き上げる近所のごろつき」と例えた。

報道によると、米政府は日本に対しても、毎年の防衛負担について同様の増額を求めている。

トランプ氏は大統領選の早い時期から、北大西洋条約機構（ＮＡＴＯ）の同盟国について、防衛支出のレベルが不十分であることを公然と批判してきた。

トランプ氏の要求、とりわけ在韓米軍をめぐる要求は、米国が第２次世界大戦以降維持してきた米軍海外展開のアプローチを変質させてしまい、間違った時期に間違ったシグナルを送ることになると、専門家は指摘している。専門家が恐れるのは、米韓の容赦ない協議が他の長年の同盟国に対する米国の要求の見本となってしまうことだ。

「韓国が今、仲たがいの第１号となった。去年も今年もだ」。元米中央情報局（ＣＩＡ）韓国副部長で、現在は保守系のヘリテージ財団で上級研究員を務めるブルース・クリングナー氏は語った。「米国は過去に、（在韓）米軍の駐留経費は15億㌦くらいだと言ったことがある。トランプ氏は昨年、韓国側の経費負担を50％引き上げさせるよう指示した。米韓は取引的な関係であるだけでなく、米国は海外に軍を駐留させて金もうけしようとしていることを意味する」

クリングナー氏は「これが暗に意味するのは、米軍の兵士たちは傭兵だということだ。これは全く事実と異なる」と述べた。

傭兵の概念は新しいものではない。実際、政府が兵力に金を払った例は、そのリスクにかかわらず、歴史上、数多くある。

古代から今日のシリア、イエメンの内戦に至るまで、傭兵はアフリカ、アジア、欧州、北米など全世界の紛争で重要な役割を果たしてきた。

20世紀までに、傭兵はおおむね歴史書に追いやられた。理論的には国際法で禁じられているわけではないが、ジュネーブ条約のような協定は、傭兵には国家の正規軍と同じ法的権利や保護は与えられないことを明確にしている。

（12月３日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

He takes a businessman’s bottom-line approach to the country’s foreign alliances, but President Trump’s drive to extract more money for the deployment of U.S. troops abroad comes with its own hefty price tag.

Analysts and military insiders say a string of recent incidents suggests that Mr. Trump’s decades-old argument that South Korea, Japan, Saudi Arabia and other wealthy allies should pony up more for their protection has reached a far more confrontational stage and risks creating an image that the U.S. military is morphing into “mercenaries” available for hire.

The president’s increasingly insistent demands could chip away at vital American alliances despite assurances from military and diplomatic officials and nervous allies that the U.S. is not seriously contemplating troop withdrawals if Mr. Trump doesn’t get his money.

In the latest high-profile example, talks between the U.S. and South Korea broke down abruptly last month after the White House reportedly insisted that Seoul agree to a fivefold increase in the amount it pays each year for the roughly 28,500 U.S. troops stationed on the peninsula. South Korea this year will pay about $900 million, but officials there say Mr. Trump is seeking as much as $5 billion in 2020 and beyond.

The demand has sparked an uproar in South Korea. Newspaper editorials have compared the “notoriously peevish President Trump” to a “vicious landlord” and a “neighborhood bully shaking down a store owner in the name of protection.”

The U.S. administration reportedly is seeking a comparable increase in Japan’s yearly defense payments.

Since the early days of his presidential campaign, Mr. Trump has publicly bashed NATO allies for their often lackluster defense spending levels.

Analysts say the president’s push, particularly as it relates to U.S. forces in South Korea, upends the nation’s post-World War II approach to troop deployments abroad and sends the wrong signal at the wrong time. Critics fear the bare-knuckle Seoul-Washington talks are meant to create a template for U.S. demands of other longtime allies.

“We’ve seen right now Korea is the first in the breach, both last year and this year,” said Bruce Klingner, a former CIA Korea deputy chief and now a senior research fellow at the conservative Heritage Foundation. “In the past, the U.S. has said the cost of U.S. forces [on the Korean Peninsula] was $1.5 billion or so. And last year, Trump directed we’re going to get cost plus 50%, implying not only a transactional relationship but we’re going to make money having forces overseas.

“It implies our men and women in uniform … are mercenaries, and that’s certainly not the case,” Mr. Klingner said.

The mercenary idea is nothing new. Indeed, history is filled with examples of governments willing to pay for military manpower despite the risks.

From ancient times through today’s civil wars in Syria and Yemen, hired guns have played key roles in conflicts in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America and elsewhere around the globe.

By the 20th century, mercenaries largely had been relegated to history books. While not technically outlawed under international law, pacts such as the Geneva Conventions make clear that mercenaries are not provided the same legal rights and protections as a nation’s formal armed forces.

December 3, 2019