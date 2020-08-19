黒人の給料問題も大切だ　Black salaries matter: Efforts to close the wage gap are working

編集局 2020/8/19 ワシントンタイムズ

国が社会的混乱の夏を乗り越えようとしている時、人種差別的分裂を示している経済面での要素を消し去ろうとする方法が、すでに、動きだしている。雇用の決定をするに当たって、給料の履歴を用いることを控える慣行が増えていることが、賃金格差を縮める助けとなっているのだ。

ボストン大学から６月に出された研究によると、過去３年間に14州で制定された求職申し込みプロセスにおける、以前の給料を聞く問題は、新しい仕事に就く黒人13％の「かなりの支払い増」をもたらした。女性も、８％のサラリー増の恩恵に浴した。近年、数十の州および市町村は、給料の履歴の提出を求めることを禁じている。なぜなら、それは、過去に低い給料で苦しんだことがある未来の被雇用者にとっては、給料を減らす口実を雇用者に与えたからであった。

米国のさまざまな人口統計学によって分類される層が示す給料格差は絵空事ではなく、黒人にとっては、最も有害なものであった。2017年から2019年までの、被雇用者180万人を分析すると、給与データ会社「ペイスケール」は、黒人は、白人の被雇用者が受け取った１㌦に対し87セントをもらっていたことを突き止めた。ネイティブアメリカンとヒスパニックの男性は、それより少しましで、１㌦に対し91セントの割合で支払いを受けていた。太平洋の島嶼（とうしょ）国の人たちは95セント、アジア人はそれら全部より多く、白人の同僚が得た１㌦に対して1.15㌦をもらった。

一見して、給料の相違は、１人の黒人の男性をホワイトハウスに送り、そして、その他のエンターテインメント界やスポーツ界の最高の座に、才能ある黒人米国人を祭り上げている国においては、懸念すべき問題のように見える。しかし、同じ場所で、同じ仕事をしている、同等の教育を受け、同じような経験を積んだ男性を対象に給料額を比較してみると、格差は著しく縮まってくる。そして、白人男性が得る１㌦に対して黒人男性は、98セントを受け取っている。ネイティブアメリカンやヒスパニックは99セントを、太平洋の島嶼国人は、白人男性と同じ額を受け取っている。そして、長年にわたって、最高所得者のアジア人は、それより２セント余分の金額しか受け取っていない。

それは、はかない夢のように見えるかもしれないが、新型コロナウイルスパンデミックが起こる前に、国はウォール・ストリート・ジャーナルが「記録的なアフリカ系アメリカ人市場」と呼んだものを経験していた。黒人世帯の所得の伸びは、ブルッキングス研究所によると、実際、2013年から2018年の間の大抵の大都市の白人世帯のそれをしのいでいたのだ。サンフランシスコは黒人世帯の所得の36％急増を体験したと、ブルッキングスは言い、シアトルも31％の急増を記録した。

新型コロナが引き起こした経済の崩壊は、経済的平等への行進の歩を止め、黒人の失業を最高記録に近い２月の5.8％の低さから、５月の16.8％に押し上げた。白人の失業者も爆発的で、3.1％から14.2％へ急増した。感染が沈静化するにつれて、雇用市場は改善した。白人の失業率は9.2%へ下降したが、黒人の率は14.6％にしか下降しなかった。

人種をめぐる現在のごたごたにもかかわらず、米国は、大きなマイノリティー人口を抱えたほかの先進国にも見られる所得不均衡の問題には何とかうまく太刀打ちしている。英国においては、2018年のアフリカ系黒人、カリブ海系および英国系黒人の住民の時給の中央値は、白人の英国人に対して91％だったと、国家統計局は伝えている。もっとも、それらの人口統計別集団は、アジアのそれとはマッチしない。中国人住民の給料は平均して、白人より31％高く、インド人はそれより12％多くの荒稼ぎをしていた。

新型コロナを恐れることで増大した人種差別による不正義に対する怒りは、2020年夏の苦痛に対する憤懣（ふんまん）と共鳴し合っている。むき出しの感情が、人間の正常な生活に戻る必要があるという気持ちを抑え切れなかったりするので、給料履歴使用の禁止に支えられて、過去の人種差別によって拒否されていた補償が、黒人に与えられようとしている傾向を米国人は称賛すべきである。

（８月11日付）

As the nation weathers a summer of social turmoil, a tool for erasing the economic component of racial disparity is already making a difference. The growing practice of refraining from using salary history in hiring decisions is helping to close the wage gap. Call it systemic racial recompense.

Prior pay questions in the job application process enacted in 14 states during the past three years have resulted in “substantial pay increases” of 13% for Blacks taking new jobs, according to a study published in June by Boston University. Women have also benefited, with salary increases of 8%. Over recent years, dozens of states and municipalities have banned salary history queries, which provided employers with a rationale for offering less compensation for prospective employees who have been stuck with skimpy pay in the past.

The wage gaps among various U.S. demographic groups are no illusion and have been most harmful to Blacks. Analyzing 1.8 million employee profiles from 2017 to 2019, PayScale, a compensation data firm, found that Black men receive 87 cents for every dollar earned by their White counterparts. Native-American and Hispanic men fare a little better, collecting 91 cents for every dollar. Pacific Islanders are paid 95 cents, and Asians surpass them all by earning $1.15 for every dollar earned by their caucasian co-workers.

At first glance, the pay differentials are disturbing, especially in a nation that has placed a Black man in the White House and other talented Black Americans on the highest pedestals in the entertainment and sports worlds. However, when compensation is compared for men with the same education and experience doing the same job in the same location, the pay gap closes considerably. Then, Black men receive 98 cents for every dollar their White counterparts earn. Native-Americans and Hispanics are paid 99 cents, Pacific Islanders collect the same buck as the White men, and the perennially top-earning Asians only get an extra 2 cents.

It may seem like a fading dream now, but prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation was experiencing what The Wall Street Journal called “the best African-American job market on record.” Most notably, Black household income growth actually outperformed that of White households in most major metropolitan areas between 2013 and 2018, according to the Brookings Institute. San Francisco saw a jump in Black household income of 36%, says Brookings, and Seattle recorded a boost of 31%.

The coronavirus-triggered economic collapse halted the march toward economic equality, pushing Black unemployment from a near-record low of 5.8% in February to 16.8% in May. White joblessness also exploded, surging from 3.1% to 14.2%. As the virus has receded, the job market has improved. White unemployment has dropped to 9.2%, but the rate for Blacks has only fallen to 14.6%.

For all the current recriminations over race, the United States stacks up well against incidences of income inequality in other developed nations with substantial minority populations. In Great Britain, the median hourly wage for Black African, Caribbean and Black British residents measured 91% of the rate for White British in 2018, according to the Office for National Statistics. None of those demographic groups can match their Asian counterparts, though. Wages for Chinese residents averaged 31% higher than Whites, and Indians raked in 12% more.

Anger over racial injustice, amplified by coronavirus fears, have echoed through 2020’s summer of indignation. As raw emotion inevitably gives way for the human need for normalcy, Americans should applaud the trend, boosted by salary-history bans, that is bestowing on Blacks the recompense denied them by past racial discrimination.

August 11, 2020