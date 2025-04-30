Chinese Organization Supportive of Religious Repression Applauds Decision to Order Dissolution of the Family Federation

From the website of the China Anti-Cult Association

Original April 24, 2025

The China Anti-Cult Association, a private organization with close ties to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), recently issued a statement praising the Tokyo District Court’s decision to order the dissolution of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (Family Federation, formerly the Unification Church) as “historic.” (Religious Freedom Reporting Team)

Since the shooting of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in July 2022, China’s Global Times—a sister publication of the Communist Party’s official newspaper People’s Daily that mainly deals with international affairs—and other news outlets have criticized the Family Federation. The request for an order to dissolve the Family Federation, which was hastily pushed through by the previous prime minister’s response that changed the interpretation of the Religious Corporation Law overnight, was a forceful procedure in democracy, but the result was a move against religious freedom in line with the communist state of China.

The China Anti-Cult Association is described by Bitter Winter, an online religious journal that monitors religious repression in China, as follows: “Founded in November 2000, (it is) officially a private association, (and) it maintains in fact close ties with the CCP and is generally perceived as part of its apparatus.”

In China, Falun Gong and the Family Federation, which has anti-communist ideals, are considered cults, the latter being recognized as one in 1997. Believers of religions recognized as cults have been subjected to religious repression, including being detained by authorities.

A statement by the Chinese Anti-Cult Association in response to the Tokyo District Court’s decision to order the dissolution of the Family Federation was released on April 18, 2025, and it asserted, “The decision not only shows how to deal with the Unification Church for its illegal activities in Japan, but also with the problems of cults in other countries. If society can come to a common understanding of the problem and the law can show justice, we can expose the cult forces under the skin of religion to the light of day.” It also anticipates an impact on other smaller religions that are built on donations.

In addition, it praised the assassination of Abe by defendant Tetsuya Yamagami as “an important turning point” and lauded the activities of National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales (Japan), saying that “it had been tracking the illegality of the Unification Church since the 1980s.” The National Network of Lawyers was originally formed to prevent the International Federation for Victory over Communism, an allied organization of the Family Federation, from enacting the Anti-Espionage Law, which had called for a legal crackdown on spying activities by the Soviet Union, China, North Korea, and other communist countries during the Cold War era.

Their statement includes factual errors, but what cannot be overlooked is the description that in “2022, the ‘Act on Preventing Unjust Solicitation of Donations by a Corporation’ was passed, making mind-controlled donations subject to regulation for the first time and an important foundational idea in court cases.”

Although “mind control” is not mentioned in the Act, some opposition parties strongly demanded it be clearly specified. On the other hand, the Chinese side is aware that it has been included, and there is fear that this could influence international propaganda that Japan has officially adopted the mind-control theory.

On March 24, the day before the Tokyo District Court issued its decision, former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich posted on his X, “The Japan-U.S. alliance is weakening, and the CCP and Japan are becoming closer,” expressing concern about the dissolution order against the Family Federation. The fact that a CCP-affiliated association issued a statement welcoming the Tokyo District Court’s decision to dissolve the Family Federation highlights how the Japanese government, judiciary, and the National Network of lawyers are aligning with the wishes of the CCP.