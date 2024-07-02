Masumi Fukuda (right) and others speak at a panel discussion (May 19, 2024, Utsunomiya, Tochigi, Japan; photo by Yasuhiko Nagano).

【Original May 21, 2024】

Amid mounting persecution of the Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (formerly known as the Unification Church) nationwide, a gathering of Tochigi residents to raise awareness on basic human rights (organized by the Tochigi Citizens’ Association for the Protection of Fundamental Human Rights) was held in Utsunomiya, Tochigi Prefecture, on May 19. A nonfiction writer, Masumi Fukuda, delivered the commemorative speech titled The Fabricated Truth: The Shadowy Manipulator, in which she decried the National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales (National Network of Lawyers), which is spearheading the defamation against the Family Federation. She called out this group as “an organization that hides its true purpose, which is to crush the anti-espionage law.” Approximately 230 people attended.

Fukuda stated, “The public does not know about the abductions and confinements and the true identity of the National Network of Lawyers. It is a complete conspiracy.” To the followers of the Family Federation, she called on them to “stop enduring in silence. You should go out on the streets and demonstrate, and each one of you should raise your voice.” Also, she described how she called Masaki Kito, a lawyer pursuing the Family Federation, three times for the purpose of interviewing him about the abductions and confinements, but he never answered her calls. She advised that this issue “is Kito’s Achilles heel, and we must attack it.”

Organizer Kenichi Masubuchi, former chairman of the Tochigi prefectural assembly, said that Prime Minister (and President of Liberal Democratic Party) Fumio Kishida’s order to members of his party to sever ties with the Family Federation “is a callous disregard for human rights and makes my gut churn.”