敵に大統領の意志を試させ、政治的に裏目に出るリスクの高い「レッドライン」の脅迫　Red line warning: Threats dare adversaries to test will of presidents, risk backfiring politically

それは究極的な抑止力として機能しなければならない。もしそれを踏み越えたら激しい報復を招くという明確な目印でなければならない。

だが、この10年間、米外交における「レッドライン（越えてはならない一線）」は、悪い勢力を思いとどまらせられないことがしばしばあった。特に、シリアやイランなど中東の敵に対してだ。

オバマ前米大統領は2012年、シリア政府による化学兵器使用に対してレッドラインを引いた。トランプ大統領は最近、米軍のアセットを攻撃すれば、報復でイランを壊滅させると明言した。だが、このような宣言は実行されないことが多く、国際舞台での威嚇手段としてパワーを失いつつあるように見える。

外交専門家や軍事関係者は、レッドラインを引くことには重大な問題が多くある、と指摘する。米国の一部の敵対国は、大統領の決意を試し、米政府は威嚇を実行に移さないという計算された賭けに出ざるを得なくなってしまう。そのような戦略では、米国は同盟国、敵対国から信用されなくなる、というのが専門家の見方だ。

おそらく、最も大きな痛手を負うのは、レッドラインを引く大統領自身だろう。12年のシリア化学兵器危機におけるオバマ氏のように、国内の政治環境次第では、野党勢力によって弱い最高司令官だと印象付けられてしまう。

トランプ氏は、共和党も民主党もイランとの全面戦争を望んでいないため、その運命は避けられた。だが、先週のトランプ氏の発言は、国内外で批判を招いた。トランプ氏は、その目印を公に放棄するという凡ミスを犯したと、専門家は指摘する。

「私から見て、レッドラインが問題である大きな理由は、大統領が望まないことを強制する政治的圧力を国内で生み出してしまうことだ」。シンクタンク「ディフェンス・プライオリティーズ」のベンジャミン・フリードマン政策部長は、こう指摘した。このシンクタンクは、より抑制的な外交を主張している。

「トランプ氏は、レッドラインはイランのミサイル攻撃への激しい対応につながらなかったと言っているが、トランプ氏にそうするよう大きな圧力になる可能性はあった」と、フリードマン氏は語った。「レッドラインは準備していないばかなことをやらせる圧力を生み出してしまう。トランプ氏はそれを言わなかった方がいい。さまざまな脅迫をしなかった方がいい」

米国が今月、バグダッドでイランのカセム・ソレイマニ将軍をミサイル攻撃で殺害した後、トランプ政権はイラクの米軍基地が標的になることを含め、イランの反撃に備えた。トランプ氏は即座にレッドラインを引き、明確かつ間違えようのない警告を発した。

「イランが米国の国民や標的を攻撃した場合、米国は迅速かつ全面的に反撃する。おそらくその攻撃は不釣り合いなものになるだろう。これらのメディア投稿は米議会への通告として機能する」。トランプ氏は５日、こうツイートした。「そのような法的な通告は必要ないにもかかわらず、行われてきた！」

その数日後、イランはイラクにある米軍基地２カ所に弾道ミサイルを発射した。この攻撃で米国民に死傷者は出なかった。トランプ氏はすぐさま、ツイッターで「すべてがうまくいっている」と宣言し、両国は緊張緩和を受け入れ、全面戦争の瀬戸際から引き下がるという計算された決定を下したように見えた。

（１月13日付）

They are meant to act as the ultimate deterrent and provide a clear marker that, if crossed, will draw fierce retribution.

But “red lines” in American foreign policy over the past decade have often failed to dissuade bad actors, particularly foes in the Middle East such as Syria and Iran.

From President Barack Obama’s 2012 red line on chemical weapons use by the Syrian government to President Trump’s recent vow to crush Iran in retaliation for any attacks on U.S. military assets, such declarations often lack teeth and seem to be losing their power as instruments of intimidation on the world stage.

Foreign policy specialists and military insiders say red lines come with a host of major problems. Some U.S. adversaries feel compelled to test a president’s resolve and make a calculated gamble that Washington won’t follow through on its threats. Such a strategy, analysts say, can drain the U.S. of credibility among its allies and its adversaries.

Perhaps the greatest harm from a red line awaits the president who draws it. In certain domestic political environments, such as Mr. Obama’s 2012 Syria chemical weapons crisis, opponents can effectively cast a commander in chief as weak.

Mr. Trump seems to have avoided that fate because neither Republicans nor Democrats are eager to wage full-scale war with Iran. His comments last week, however, still opened the door to criticism at home and abroad, and analysts say the president committed an unforced error by publicly laying down the marker.

“The main reason they’re problematic, to me, is they force or create domestic political pressure on presidents to do the stuff that maybe they don’t want to do,” said Benjamin H. Friedman, policy director at the think tank Defense Priorities, which advocates for a more restrained U.S. foreign policy.

“Trump saying that didn’t lead him to a fiery response to Iran’s missile attack, but it could have led to a lot of pressure on him to do that,” Mr. Friedman said. “It does create pressure to do dumb things you’re not prepared to do. It would have been better if Trump hadn’t said that. It would have been better if he hadn’t made various threats.”

After the U.S. launched a missile strike this month that killed Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, the Trump administration braced for an Iranian response, including the targeting of American military bases in Iraq. Mr. Trump quickly drew his red line and issued a clear, unmistakable warning.

“These Media Posts will serve as notification to the United States Congress that should Iran strike any U.S. person or target, the United States will quickly & fully strike back, & perhaps in a disproportionate manner,” the president tweeted Jan. 5. “Such legal notice is not required, but is given nevertheless!”

Days later, Iran fired ballistic missiles at two U.S. military facilities in Iraq. No Americans were killed or wounded in the attack. Mr. Trump quickly took to Twitter to declare “All is well,” and both countries seemed to embrace de-escalation and made the calculated decision to pull back from the brink of total war.

January 13, 2020