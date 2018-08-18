半独立型の小テロ集団に変化したＩＳ　’ISIS 2.0′: Semi-independent terror cells, loyal only to radical ideology, plot strikes around world

編集局 2018/8/18 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ [テロ]

ウサマ・ビンラディンは何年も前に死亡し、アブバクル・バグダディが中東で樹立を目指した「カリフ制国家」は崩壊した。しかし、世界的なジハーディスト（聖戦主義者）らの脅威は絶えることない。過激派は、地下に潜み世界中でテロを計画している。

国連の最新報告によると、バグダディの「イスラム国」（ＩＳ）に忠誠を誓う戦士約２万人から３万人は、広大な支配地は失ったものの、依然としてシリアとイラクで活動し、ビンラディンのテロ組織アルカイダから派生した組織も、依然としてアフリカ、アジアで強い力を持っている。

国連安保理の専門家らに提出された報告は、ソマリアのアルシャバーブなどアルカイダ系組織が勢力を維持し、一方で、比較的新しいＩＳの過激な支持者らの脅威は世界中で高まっていると強調した。

英ロンドンの議会議事堂に近い通りで１４日、２９歳の男が歩行者と自転車をはね、防御壁に突っ込む事件が起き、ＩＳに触発された「ローンウルフ（一匹おおかみ）」型テロリストの脅威が新たに高まった。

英当局は１４日夜の時点で、ＩＳの犯行と断定していないが、事件の特徴は、ローンウルフテロリストが車やトラックを使って歩行者らに突っ込んだ過去のＩＳによるテロに似ている。

民間のアナリストらは１４日、シリアとイラクにあった拠点から流出した何万人ものＩＳ支持者らが、互いに緩いつながりを持つ半独立型のテロ集団のネットワークに紛れ込んでいると警告した。単独の指導者を持つことなく、過激思想に忠実な小規模なテロ集団だ。

これを見ると、当初、２０１３年ごろにイラクのアルカイダ系組織から派生したＩＳが、母体であったアルカイダと同様の道を進んでいることが分かる。

中東・北アフリカ担当の元情報職員だったマイケル・プレジェント氏は「ＩＳ２．０はアルカイダをモデルにしている。現在、目撃しているものがそれだ。ＩＳは、従来のテロ組織と同じような活動をしている」と指摘した。

現在はワシントンのシンクタンク、ハドソン研究所の上級研究員を務めるプレジェント氏はワシントン・タイムズに対し、「もう旗を立てることはない。支配地も求めない。ＩＳは学んだ。米国の航空機を撃ち落とせないのなら、勝ち目はないのだから、都市に旗を立てることはしない」と述べた。

この事態を受けて、米国のテロ対策機関内で懸念が生じ、ＩＳは９・１１同時多発テロごろのアルカイダ以上に対応の難しい世界的テロ組織になったのかどうかをめぐって議論が戦わされている。

米当局者らによると、ビンラディンのアルカイダは、小規模なテロ集団の分散ネットワークという考え方を編み出し、これによって世界中どこでも攻撃できるようになった。しかし、そのアルカイダですら、トップダウンの指揮系統を放棄することはなく、米国にとって効果的な標的となり、指導部が排除され、最終的に世界中の組織網が鎮圧された。

米国主導の作戦は、米軍がパキスタンのビンラディンの拠点を急襲し、ビンラディンを殺害した２０１１年５月に最高潮に達した。これは、アルカイダにとって大打撃となり、テロとの戦いで最も注目すべき勝利の一つとなった。

（８月１４日付）

Osama Bin Laden has been dead for years and Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi’s “caliphate” in the Middle East has crumbled, but the global jihadist threat continues to boil as extremists retreat underground to plot terror strikes around the world.

Some 20,000 to 30,000 fighters loyal to Baghdadi’s Islamic State movement, also known as ISIS or ISIL, remain active in Syria and Iraq despite no longer holding significant territory there, according to a new U.N. report that also claims affiliates of Bin Laden’s original al Qaeda network are still strong from Africa to Asia.

The report circulated by experts to the U.N. Security Council this week highlighted the staying power of such al Qaeda’s affiliates as al-Shabaab in Somalia, but stressed that extremist followers of the relatively newer ISIS movement pose a rising threat globally.

Fears of so-called loan wolf, ISIS-inspired terrorism soared anew in Europe on Tuesday after a 29-year old man rammed pedestrians and cyclists on the streets surrounding British Parliament in London, before crashing the vehicle into a security barrier.

While authorities had not pinned the incident to ISIS as of Tuesday night, it bore similar characteristics of previous attacks claimed by the terror group where loan wolf assailants used a car or truck to mow down victims in the street.

Private analysts warned Tuesday that the tens of thousands of ISIS followers who’ve melted away from the movement’s former stronghold in Syria and Iraq are morphing into a loosely-knit network of semi-independent terror cells, loyal only to the group’s hyper-radical ideology, with no single leader.

Such a progression would see ISIS, which initially emerged out al Qaeda’s Iraq affiliate in the 2013-timeframe, following a development trajectory similar to that of Bin Laden’s original organization.

“ISIS 2.0 is the al Qaeda model. That’s what we’re seeing now,” says Michael Pregent, a former U.S. intelligence officer specializing in the Middle East and North Africa. “We’re seeing ISIS operate as a traditional terror organization.”

“They don’t plant flags anymore, they don’t claim territory. They’ve learned that unless they can shoot down a U.S. aircraft, don’t plant a flag on a city because you’re going to lose it,” Mr. Pregent, now a senior fellow at the Washington-based Hudson Institute, told The Washington Times.

It’s development that has triggered concern in U.S. counterterrorism circles, where debate is heated over the extent to which an evolved ISIS could prove a more difficult global jihadist foe than even al Qaeda was during the 9/11 era.

U.S. officials say Bin Laden’s al Qaeda pioneered the idea of a decentralized network of terror cells capable of striking anywhere around the world. But even al Qaeda was never able to fully abandon its top down chain of command, giving washington a rich target set to decapitate and ultimately quash the group’s worldwide reach.

That U.S.-led campaign culminated in May 2011 when American forces raided a Pakistani compound and killed Bin Laden, dealing a symbolic blow to al Qaeda and achieving one of the highest profile victories in the ongoing war on terror.

August 14, 2018