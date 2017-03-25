過激派イスラム教徒の封じ込めに手を焼く英　Radical Islam gives British authorities difficulty to contain

編集局 2017/3/25 北米・中南米｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ [トップ]

英当局は長年、ごく一部のイスラム説教者らに触発されたごく少数だが非常に強い信念を持つイスラム教徒を封じ込めようと対策を講じてきたが、そのような中で２２日に、英国会議事堂近くでのテロ事件は起きた。過激な説教者の中には、若者を唆して「イスラム国」（ＩＳ）に入らせようとしたとして９月に有罪判決を受けた者もいる。

２２日夜の時点で、事件の容疑者らの名前は公表されていない。事件では、ロンドンのウェストミンスター橋で歩行者らが車で次々とひかれ、警官が刺殺された。この日のちょうど１年前、ベルギーのブリュッセルの地下鉄と空港でイスラム国による連続自爆テロが起きた。

情報・警察当局者らは、警官に射殺された容疑者が、イスラム国とつながりがあったのか、英国内で把握されている過激な聖職者とどの程度のつながりがあるのかを突き止めようとしている。

警察筋によると、過激な聖職者の中で最も知られているのはアンジェム・チョードリで、昨年９月に５年の懲役刑を言い渡されている。ほぼ２年前、チョードリの名前は、「自称カリフ制イスラム国」の正当性をインターネット上で伝える宣言の中で見つかっている。

この４９歳の扇動聖職者は最終的に、英国のテロ法違反容疑で起訴されたが、何年間にもわたって、法律に触れない程度の巧妙な挑発活動を続け、メディアに登場して注目を集めてきた。

チョードリは、ムジャヒディン、イスラム４ＵＫ、「十字軍と戦うイスラム教徒」などさまざまな名前の組織を率い、米同時多発テロの記念日にロンドンの米大使館前で抗議行動をしたり、英国の戦没者記念日に手向けられたポピーの花を燃やしたりといった挑発行動を取ったことで知られている。

チョードリの集会やイベントに参加した人々も、英国内での暴力行為など別々の事件で起訴されている。その中には、アルカイダに刺激を受けて、２０１３年にリーリグビーで英兵を車でひき、刺殺した２人の殺人犯もいる。

チョードリの支持者らは、ロンドンの中央刑事裁判所でチョードリに判決が言い渡されると「神は偉大なり」という意味のアラビア語「アッラーフ・アクバル」と叫んだ。

一方、２２日の事件との関連を追究する中で、収監されているイスラム説教者アブ・イザディーンの犯行だという、英テレビ局チャンネル４ニュースの誤報もあった。同局はその後、間違いを認めた。

イザディーンは、２０１５年にテロ法に違反したとして２年の懲役刑を受け、服役している。メディアで一時的だがイザディーンの名前が登場したことで、ロンドンで最も過激なモスク（イスラム教礼拝所）として知られていたフィンズベリー・パーク・モスクがニュースで再び、取り上げられた。

このモスクは、アルカイダ工作員の「シューボマー（靴爆弾魔）」リチャード・リードやザカリアス・ムサウィらに影響を及ぼした過激派説教者を受け入れていたとして非難されている。

（３月２２日付）

The attack outside Britain’s Parliament Wednesday came amid a yearslong struggle by British authorities to contain a small but persistent strain of Islamic extremism promoted by a clutch of radical preachers, including one who was sentenced in September for encouraging young men to join the Islamic State group.

As of Wednesday night, authorities had not publicly named any suspects in the incident, in which the driver of a large vehicle mowed down pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge and then fatally stabbed a police officer. The attack occurred on the anniversary of the Islamic State’s coordinated suicide bombings that rocked the Brussels subway and airport one year ago.

Intelligence and law enforcement officials were scrambling to assess whether the one declared suspect, who was shot to death by police, had ties to the Islamic State and the extent to which there may be a connection to any known radical clerics operating in Britain.

Law enforcement sources say the most famous among those clerics is Anjem Choudary, who was sentenced to 5 years in prison in September, roughly two years after his name appeared on an oath that had circulated online declaring the legitimacy of the “proclaimed Islamic Caliphate State.”

The 49-year-old firebrand cleric, who was ultimately charged under Britain’s Terrorism Act, had gained attention over the years for headline-grabbing activities that provoked outrage but stayed within the fragile bounds of British law.

He headed groups under various names, including al-Muhajiroun, Islam4UK and Muslims Against Crusades, and was known for provocations such as protests outside the U.S. Embassy in London on the anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and burning memorial poppies on Britain’s annual Remembrance Day for slain service members.

People who had attended his rallies and events have separately been convicted of violent attacks in Britain, including a pair of al Qaeda-inspired killers who ran over and then fatally stabbed British soldier Lee Rigby in 2013.

Choudary’s supporters shouted, “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great,” as his jail term was read out at Central Criminal Court in London.

The struggle to find connections on Wednesday, meanwhile, spilled onto British TV station Channel 4 News, which mistakenly claimed that Islamic hate preacher Abu Izzadeen was the attacker, although he was still in a British prison. The station later acknowledged its mistake.

Izzadeen is serving a two-year sentence on charges that he violated the Terrorism Act in 2015. The inaccurate references to him in British media on Wednesday briefly dragged back into the news the Finsbury Park Mosque in London, which was once known as Britain’s most radical place of Islamic worship.

The mosque was accused of hosting extremist preachers who played a role in inspiring such al Qaeda operatives as “shoe-bomber” Richard Reid and Zacarias Moussaoui.

March 22, 2017