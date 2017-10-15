「イスラム国」との戦闘、リビアで再び激化　Battle with Islamic State heats up again in Libya

編集局 2017/10/15 中東・北アフリカ｜対訳ワシントンタイムズ

米軍がリビアで過激派組織「イスラム国」（ＩＳ）に対する作戦、爆撃を強化している。ＩＳの支配拠点がシリアとイラクで縮小する中、リビアに逃げ込むＩＳ戦闘員が増えているためだ。

米軍が支援する民兵組織がリビアにおけるＩＳの活動を2015年後半にほぼ壊滅させたが、ＩＳが北アフリカの同国に新たな足場を築いている兆候が先月、現れ始めた。ＩＳ戦闘員がリビア北部の沿岸都市シルテの旧拠点周辺で広大な砂漠を移動している画像が９月中旬、ＩＳのソーシャルメディアやプロパガンダサイトに出回った。

リビアはＩＳにとって有望な拠点と見られている。リビアでは2011年に独裁者カダフィ大佐が排除されてから、深刻な党派対立によって機能する中央政府ができずにいるからだ。

トランプ政権は公式にはリビアで米国が主要な軍事的役割を果たすことを否定しているが、国防総省はリビアに押し寄せるＩＳの活動に即座に対応している。米軍当局者は９月22日、カダフィ氏の故郷シルテ南方約150マイルにあるＩＳの野営地を攻撃するため、戦闘機を送ったと発表した。

米アフリカ軍司令部の声明によると、この野営地は「ＩＳ戦闘員をリビアに出入りさせ、武器や装備を保管し、攻撃を計画・実行するために使われていた」という。米国の戦闘機がリビアでＩＳを標的とした爆撃を行ったのは、この約８カ月間で初めてだ。

アフリカ軍司令部は先月末の声明で、ＩＳとアルカイダは「テロ攻撃を計画、扇動、指示する聖域を築くために、リビアの統治されていない地域を利用している」と指摘した。

リビア政府で検察庁を率いるシディク・スール氏は先週、米国がワディスキル地域への空爆後に拘束したＩＳ戦闘員から収集した情報を引用し、ＩＳはリビアでシルテの拠点を失った後も「砂漠軍」として活動していると、報道陣に語った。ボイス・オブ・アメリカの報道によると、同氏は、イラク出身の指導者アブドゥル・カデル・ナジュディら一部戦闘員はアルカイダおよびＩＳとつながりがあると指摘した。

シルテの前哨基地がＩＳにとって極めて重要な理由の一つは、シルテがリビアの産油地域の中心であり、ＩＳの死活的な資金源となる可能性があるからだ。

ジョナサン・ワイナー元米リビア担当特使は、11日のインタビューで、支配地を確保する能力でアルカイダなどライバル聖戦組織と差をつけたＩＳは、リビアで拠点を取り戻そうとしていることは明らかだと語った。

ワイナー氏は「彼らは（イラクとシリアで負った）傷を癒やし、北アフリカに戻ろうとするだろう」と指摘した。

オバマ政権で特使を務めたワイナー氏は、米当局者は2015年以前から、ＩＳが「アラブの春」後に生じた治安の不在に乗じ、リビアに活動拠点を築くことを警戒していたと語った。「当時、われわれはそれを懸念していた。それが恐れていたことだった」

欧州の情報機関トップが今夏、ワシントン・タイムズ紙に語ったところによると、「イスラム国」と共に戦うために渡航した多くの欧州人は、シリア、イラクで敗北の見通しが浮かび上がる中、リビアに移動しているという。

欧州警察機構（ユーロポール）のロブ・ウェインライト長官は、欧州の戦闘員たちは最終的に出身国に戻ろうとするかもしれないが、その多くは少なくとも一時的にリビアにとどまっていると指摘した。

（10月12日付）

◆ ◇ ◆

The U.S. military is ramping up operations and bombing raids against the Islamic State in Libya, where the terrorist group’s fighters have increasingly found refuge as their territorial base shrinks in Syria and Iraq.

U.S.-backed militias largely crushed the Islamic State’s Libya operation in late 2015, but signs that the group is gaining a new foothold in the North African nation began emerging last month. Images of Islamic State fighters moving through the vast deserts around their former stronghold in Libya’s northern coastal city of Sirte circulated through the terrorist group’s social media and online propaganda sites in mid-September.

Libya is seen as a promising base for the terrorist group because a deep factional split has prevented the creation of a functioning national government in Tripoli since the ouster of dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

While the Trump administration has publicly resisted a major U.S. military role in Libya, the Pentagon wasted little time responding to the flurry of Islamic State activity there. On Sept. 22, military officials announced that American fighter jets had been dispatched to pound an Islamic State encampment roughly 150 miles south of Sirte, Gadhafi’s hometown.

U.S. Africa Command said in a statement that the encampment was being “used by ISIS to move fighters in and out of the country, stockpile weapons and equipment and to plot and conduct attacks.” It was the first time in roughly eight months that American warplanes had bombed an Islamic State target in Libya.

Islamic State and al Qaeda “have taken advantage of ungoverned spaces in Libya to establish sanctuaries for plotting, inspiring and directing terror attacks,” AFRICOM said in a statement late last month.

Siddiq al-Soor, who heads the Libyan government’s public prosecutor’s office in Tripoli, told reporters last week that Islamic State forces in the country were still operating a “desert army” after losing their Sirte base, citing information gleaned from an Islamic State fighter who was captured after U.S. airstrikes in the Wadi Skir region. He said some of the fighters, including leader Abdul Qader al-Najdi of Iraq, had ties to al Qaeda as well as Islamic State, according to a report in the Voice of America.

The Sirte outpost was vital to Islamic State in part because it is the heart of Libya’s oil-producing region, a potential source of vital funding for the group.

Former U.S. Special Envoy for Libya Jonathan Winer said in an interview Wednesday that it is clear Islamic State, which set itself off from rival jihadi groups like al Qaeda by its ability to take and hold territory, is trying to restore its foothold in Libya.

“They’ll nurse their wounds [from Iraq and Syria] and try to come back to North Africa,” he said.

Mr. Winer, who served in the Obama administration, said officials were wary even before 2015 that Islamic State would seize on the post-Arab Spring security vacuum in Libya to establish an operations hub there. “We were worried about it back then,” he said. “That was our fear.”

A top European intelligence official told The Washington Times over the summer that many Europeans who had traveled to fight with Islamic State in the region were relocating to Libya as the prospect loomed of defeat in Syria and Iraq.

While the European fighters may be seeking eventually to return to their home countries, a significant portion of them are at least temporarily staying in Libya, Europol Director Rob Wainwright said.

October 12, 2017