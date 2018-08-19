社会主義が主流になったと主張するサンダース米上院議員　Sanders insists socialism has become mainstream

編集局 2018/8/19 未分類

社会主義は「主流」となり、今や米国民の過半数から支持されている。民主党は議会を制するため、選挙運動で社会主義という言葉を避けるのではなく、取り入れるべきだ。バーニー・サンダース米上院議員は今週、こう主張した。

これは、サンダース氏がテレビコメディアンのスティーブン・コルバート氏に対して語ったものだ。コルバート氏は、有権者に悪いイメージを抱かせる社会主義という言葉を抑えれば、左派候補は民主党予備選でもっといい結果を出せると提案した。

バーモント州選出の無党派議員で、もう１期を目指して14日の民主党予備選に勝利したサンダース氏は、新たな経済ディール（取引）を受け入れる用意がある米国民の間で大規模なシフトが起きていることをコルバート氏は見逃している、と指摘した。

「スティーブン、われわれが語っている考えは、ほぼ例外なく、今や米国民の大多数が支持する主流の考えだ」と、サンダース氏は語った。

サンダース氏は民主社会主義者を自任している。今年行われた予備選で20年間議席を維持してきた現職のジョー・クローリー下院議員を破り、ケーブルニュース番組の人気者となったアレキサンドリア・オカシオ・コーテズ氏もそうだ。

彼らが社会主義を掲げて選挙に勝てると確信するのは、大学授業料の無償化や政府提供の国民皆保険制度、富裕層から貧困層に再分配する税制など、彼らが主張する政策に注目が集まっているためだ。

今週発表されたギャラップ社の世論調査結果では、民主党はサンダース氏の主張する方向に少しずつ進んでいるものの、有権者はまだ（社会主義支持に）転向したわけではないことを示している。

全体では社会主義より資本主義を支持する有権者の方が多いが、民主党員に限るとこれは逆転する。資本主義を好意的に捉える民主党員は47％にとどまり、57％が社会主義を良いものだと答えた。

社会主義をめぐる民主党内の議論が長引くほど、共和党に有利に働く、と指摘するのは、共和党の世論調査専門家のジム・マクローリン氏だ。

「これは共和党員を活気づけ、中間選挙で投票に行く真の理由を与える最高の展開だと思う」。マクローリン氏はこう述べた上で、「民主党は事実上、社会主義を支持していることを明らかにしてしまった。共和党員や多くの保守派はずっと社会主義に懐疑的だ」と語った。

社会主義者の話題を押し出しているのは、サンダース氏やオカシオ・コーテズ氏ら、共和党にほとんど勝つチャンスがない選挙区の民主党政治家であることは示唆に富む、とマクローリン氏は指摘する。そんな彼らも、社会主義者という言葉を完全には受け入れていないという。

「彼らでさえ、『そうだ、私は社会主義者だ』とは言わない。『私は民主社会主義者だ』と、社会主義とは別物であるかのような言い方をする」と、マクローリン氏は語った。

ギャラップ社によると、民主党が社会主義を支持するのは目新しいことではないが、目新しいのは過去数年で台頭してきた資本主義に対する彼らの反感だ。

同社の世論調査専門家は、資本主義自体を傷つけたのはトランプ大統領ではないかと疑う一方、候補者が社会主義者であると公言するのは依然、選挙で危険を伴うと指摘した。

「圧倒的ではないが、全米の民主党員の過半数が社会主義という言葉に好意的であるとしても、共和党員や共和党寄りの無党派層は社会主義に強い反感を抱いており、社会主義を支持する政治運動は本選ではうまくいかないだろう」。同社の世論調査専門家はこう結論付けている。

（８月16日付）

Socialism has gone “mainstream” and is now supported by the majority of Americans, Sen. Bernard Sanders asserted this week, saying Democrats should embrace rather than shun the term as they campaign to win control of Congress.

Mr. Sanders was responding to television comic Stephen Colbert, who had suggested left-wing candidates could do better in Democratic primaries if they would cool it with the S-word, which he said carries a “taint” in voters’ minds.

The Vermont independent, who won the Democratic primary for another term Tuesday, said Mr. Colbert is missing the massive shift among Americans who are ready for a new economic deal.

“The ideas that we have been talking about, almost without exception, Stephen, are now ideas that are mainstream ideas that are supported by the vast majority of American people,” Mr. Sanders said.

He’s an avowed Democratic Socialist. So is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has become a darling of cable news after she unseated 20-year incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in a primary earlier this year.

The attention to their agenda of tuition-free college, government-sponsored health care for all, and a tax system that redistributes from the wealthy to the poor has convinced them socialism can win at the ballot box.

A Gallup poll this week suggests voters haven’t yet made the switch － though Democrats are inching in his direction.

While voters overall remain more enamored of capitalism than socialism, for Democrats it’s reversed. Just 47 percent of them view capitalism positively, while 57 percent say socialism sounds good.

GOP pollster Jim McLaughlin says the longer Democrats debate socialism, the better it is for Republicans.

“I think it’s a great way to get Republicans energized and give them a real reason to come out during the midterm elections,” he said. “It’s literally that the Democrats have come out of the closet on it. Republicans and many conservatives have suspected it years.”

He said it’s telling that the Democrats who are pushing the socialist narrative, such as Mr. Sanders and Ms. Ocasio-Cortez, are running in races where there’s little chance a Republican will defeat them. Even then, he said, they’re not willing to fully embrace the term.

“They don’t even say, ‘Yeah, I’m a socialist,’ they say, ‘I’m a Democratic Socialist,’ like it’s something different than what socialism is,” Mr. McLaughlin said.

Gallup said Democrats’ affinity for socialism isn’t new － but what is new is their antipathy toward capitalism, which has surged over the last couple years.

The pollsters wondered whether President Trump has tarnished capitalism itself. Yet Gallup said for candidates, going socialist is still fraught with electoral peril.

“Although a majority － even if not an overwhelming one － of Democrats nationwide react positively to the word ‘socialism,’ the strong antipathy toward socialism among Republicans and Republican-leaning independents suggests a political campaign favorable to socialism would not play well in a general election,” the pollsters concluded.

August 16, 2018